Wolverines roll over Oneonta as Tomasso breaks school record

ONEONTA — A fast start on offense and a strong defensive effort for Waverly culminated in a 35-6 Section IV Football Conference Division win over Oneonta for the Wolverines on Saturday afternoon.
“I thought it was a great performance today,” said Waverly Head Coach Jason Miller. “I felt like (Oneonta) was a team that was pretty dangerous. I was quite nervous coming in with their athleticism.”
Waverly took the opening kickoff and began to assert its offensive dominance right from the start. Needing 75 yards for six, Waverly’s Joey Tomasso followed a three-yard Gage Tedesco run with a 43-yard hookup with Jay Pipher. Tonmasso also hit Isaiah Bretz for nine and ended the march with a 13-yard TD pass to Carter George.
On Oneonta’s third play, the Yellowjackets put the ball on the ground and the Wolverines recovered.
In business at Oneonta’s 38-yard line, the Wolverines mixed the run and pass effectively. With Braeden Hills carrying the mail on most runs on the drive, Tomasso hit Pipher for eight yards and when he connected with Carter George for five yards a couple of plays later he set a new career passing yardage record for the Wolverines. That throw lifted him past former record-holder Peyton Miller, who finished his Waverly career with 4,830 passing yards.
From there, the Wolverines went back to the run with Tomasso scoring from three yards out with 2:59 left in a quarter dominated by the visitors.
Oneonta, determined not to go way quietly, moved the ball from the Yellowjackets’ 20 to Waverly’s 18 with a 30-yard pass and catch from Kaden Halstead to Porter Holmes accounting for the majority of the yardage. In the end, they turned the ball over on downs.
Set up at their 26-yard line Waverly embarked on a march that featured a lot of Tomasso. He ran four times for 44 yards and hit four passes, two to Bretz for another 45 yards. The second of the Tomasso-Bretz connections went for 19 yards on third-and-14 from Oneonta’s 35-yard line. Three plays later, Kaleb Bechy ran it in from two yards out with 4:55 left in the half.
The Wolverines made a gambit to get the ball back with an onside kick but the Yellowjackets recovered with great field position. In a drive that featured Halstead, Oneonta went 52 yards in five plays. All but 12 yards — a Halstead run — came through the air. Holmes had two catches for 29 yards but the 11-yard TD pass from Halstead went to Cam Sitts.
Waverly’s “D” put the clamps on the Oneonta offense from there, allowing just three first downs until a late drive added a few more before being snuffed out at Waverly’s 12-yard line.
“I thought we did an outstanding job on Halstead in containing him for the most part,” said coach Miller, adding that Mateo Goodhue is a tough runner. “Their linebackers presented problems but we made an adjustment and ran the ball better in the second half
The Wolverines, on the other hand, were not done.
After an errant snap sent Waverly from its 40 to its 29-yard line on the Wolverines' first play of the second half — but they would go right back to work. Waverly went 71 yards in 10 plays. With Tomasso as steady as always, Tedesco found some running room and Tomasso ran for 24 yards, The passes went to Pipher, George and Bretz. His second catch of the drive went for a 12-yard TD.
Waverly’s finl real drive followed a punt that ended up at Waverly’s 3-yard line. Adding Jake VanHouten into the receiving mix and featuring George, the Wolverines covered the distance in 10 plays and scored on a four-yard Tomasso connection with Bechy.
Tomasso hit 23 of 29 passes for 281 yards and three TDs, ending the day with 5,036, passing another milestone on his last drive of the game.
George led the receiving corps with eight catches for 111 tards and the score. Pipher had four catches for 61 yards and Bretz added 53 yards and the score on six receptions.
Tomasso had 75 yards rushing with Tedesco ending the day with 35 yards.
Waverly returns home Friday night for another league game against Chenango Valley. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
