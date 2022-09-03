WYALUSING – Wyalusing welcomed in Spencer-Van Etten/Candor Friday and treated the visiting team quite rudely.
The Rams battered their guests and wouldn’t let them play with the ball.
Wyalusing bulldozed its way to a win over the visiting Eagles with all of its points in a 14-0 win in the second quarter.
After hammering its way down the field, Wyalusing went to the air for its first score, with Cade McMicken hitting Liam Franklin for a 13-yard TD pass with 10:49 left in the half.
Two possessions later with just 45 seconds left in the half McMicken called his own number for a four-yard TD plunge.
Wyalusing Coach Henry Laboranti noted the effect of having a game under his team’s belt.
“I think last week, we felt pretty good coming out of it even though the score was really bad,” said the Rams’ coach. “We felt we were in a good place. The boys learned from it. Our leaders stepped up and knew what we needed to fix. They just ended up doing a great job.”
The Rams’ best battering Ram was Alex Hunsinger, who hammered his way for 115 yards on 30 carries.
SVEC coach Mike Chaffee noted the effect the Rams’ larger front had on his team in the first 24 minutes.
“They bulldozed us up front,” commented Chaffee. “They were more physical than us. They came out and were ready. They ran right over top of us in the first half.”
Indeed, the vast majority of Alex Hunsinger’s carries and yards came in the first half. When the Rams went outside, it was either Ayden Hunsinger, Joey Gonsauls or Dylan Johns doing damage. They combined for another 108 yards to keep the chains moving.
SVEC hurt itself with first-game penalties. The Eagles had a few big plays, with Jacik Teribury hitting Parker Robinson three times for 55 yards, Hunter Harmon three times for 13 yards. Caden McFall also grabbed one pass for 41 yards.
Each time the Eagles started to get something going, a penalty would stop the progress.
In the second half, the Eagles did far better, keeping the Rams off the scoreboard and accumulating five of their six first downs. Still, though, the points would not come.
Wyalusing’s Laboranti was understandably happy with the outcome.
“If we can put up 14 points and run the clock as much as we did, I’ll be happy with that every week, Laboranti said.
For Chaffee’s Eagles, it was a rude welcome back to 11-man football.
“It was a slap in the face and a rude awakening but I think that was what we needed, Chaffee said.
