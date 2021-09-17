Sayre's two-way players add unique advantage

The Sayre football team entered the 2020 season with a new-look defensive secondary, and while those players returned for 2021, they still lacked a lot of experience, after the team only played three games last year.
While the experience may be lacking, the Sayre secondary holds the unique advantage of playing on both sides of the ball. They know the route tree forwards and backwards.
Luke Horton, Jackson Hubbard and Dom Fabbri all play cornerback, while. Dylan Watkins and Josh Arnold all play safety. All of them also play wide receiver.
Horton — who leads the team in receiving yards with 228 — lines up at cornerback on defense.
“Thinking as a d-back, I then know what to do as a receiver,” he said. “In my mind, if I can get a guy to flip his hips, then I won. So if I can get a guy to flip hips off the line, or a couple yards on the field, I can get him to move one way and I can go the other.”
Horton also adds a quarterback’s perspective to the defensive backfield. He spent the 2020 season under center for Sayre after starter Brayden Horton went down with an injury in the team’s scrimmage.
“So I think it’s nice with our team in general because we run a lot of different coverages. So as a quarterback, you know, you watch film and you see what coverages they’re gonna run,” he said. When I’m playing corner and I know I’m going to make it look like I’m running man (coverage) and then drop back into like a cover three that can kind of disguise things to help confuse the quarterback.”
On both sides of the ball, Fabbri lines up on the outside, which helps him in one-on-one situations.
“Being a corner and receiver I can get a feel for what the defense is doing since I’m also the guy that would be lining up against myself,” he said. “It helps me see the open field better.”
Arnold views playing cornerback and receiver in a similar manner.
“If I’m at cornerback and they throw a deep ball, I just turn into wide receiver and go for the ball,” he said. “It’s a lot easier to play.”
When lined up on offense, he likes to use what he already knows about the opposing defensive back to create his plan.
“I watch film all week and see what he’s strong at,” he said. “I try to get away from that and put him in spots he’s not the greatest at.”
This approach has worked so far, as Arnold leads the team with 12 receptions.
Watkins plays safety when he is on defense, and said he takes advantage of being able to see the entire play.
“Since you’re so far back and you can kind of see the whole field, you see what they’re doing,” he said. “If (the receiver) is blocking, you can assume it’s a run. If they’re going farther out, you can break overtop of them and play the ball.”
Knowing how deep to play at safety in turn helps him figure out what to do before the snap at receiver.
“I kind of see how far off they’re playing. If they’re super close, then you want to try to figure out what you’re doing, how to break your route off inside or outside, and if you can beat them,” Watkins said. “if they’re playing further off, you break your route shorter and try to go under them.”
Hubbard also plays safety, and takes a similar approach to beat the defense as a receiver.
“You know what (the safety) is looking for,” he said “You can make movements to judge based on their positioning. It’s pretty much how far they’re playing back, and if they’re overtop of me or the quarterback.”
Sayre will need everyone on both sides of the ball to step on Friday night, as the Redskins take on 3-0 Montgomery, a team that employs a plethora of defensive coverages.
“It’s a lot harder when they’re switching coverages and disguising things,” Horton said.
However, Horton added that Sayre takes a similar approach on defense, and having a receiving corps that knows how to attack it on offense will help them beat Montgomery’s schemes.
On defense, Watkins and Arnold will be especially busy in their effort to shut down the passing game, while also crashing down to stop the run against Montgomery’s balanced attack.
