TIOGA — The Tioga Tigers opened opened their 2023 season by hosting the Southern Cayuga Chiefs. Tioga may have showed a little rust, but they displayed more promise, rallying to an 8-4 victory on Wednesday.
Tioga struck in the bottom of the first inning. Shea Bailey led off with a line drive to left field for a double. He advanced to third base on a passed ball. Max Dydynski drilled a ball up the middle to score Bailey and Tioga led 1-0. Southern Cayuga’s defense stiffened and shut down the early rally.
The game evolved into a bit of a pitchers’ duel. Bailey started on the mound for Tioga. The Chiefs waited for their pitches and fouled off pitches when behind in the count. They ultimately bumped Bailey from the mound in the fourth. However, Bailey only surrendered one run in the top of the third.
Meanwhile Southern Cayuga’s JD Hauptfleisch found his rhythm and struck out nine consecutive Tigers in second through fourth innings. Tioga head coach Kevin Evanek praised Hauptfleisch’s effort.
“Their pitcher’s good. He kept us off balance,” Evanek said.
After four innings, the teams were tied at one.
In the bottom of the fifth, Tioga struck again. Bailey led off the inning with single. Bailey promptly stole second and advanced to third on an error on the play. Three pitches later, he scored easily on a passed ball.
Two batters later, Dydynksi got hit by a pitch. That would be Hauptfleisch’s last pitch of the game. Tioga’s Ethan Perry welcomed the pitching change by launching a ball to the centerfield fence. Cameron Rought sacrificed to drive in Dydynski. Tate Macauley doubled to left center field to plate Perry. When the dust settled, Tioga led 4-1.
Tioga added some much needed insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. Perry drilled a second ball to centerfield with the bases loaded. The ball went just over the centerfielder’s glove. Bailey, Drew Macumber and Dydynski all scored on the play. Rought singled to left field to drive in Perry. Tioga’s lead grew to 8-1.
Macauley took over the pitching duties from Bailey in the top of the fourth inning. Southern Cayuga pushed his pitch count in the same manner as they had Bailey. Like Bailey, Macauley limited scoring opportunities.
Southern Cayuga scored three in the top of the seventh. Logan Bellis shut down the threat from the mound. He forced and caught a fly ball for the second out and got the final strike out two batters later.
Evanek happily accepted the victory.
“Anytime you win your first game, it’s always a good start,” he said.
He also noted the Tigers have some room for improvement.
“Typical first game stuff. (For example) guys need to work the counts better. No worries.”
Bailey and Perry led Tioga with two hits each. Bailey pitched three innings striking out three. Macauley added three innings and struck out six. Bellis closed the game on the mound.
Tioga returns to action Friday when they host Elmira Heights.
