Over the past year, Emily Sindoni has put together a run on the wrestling mat that most could only dream of.
In her junior year for Tioga, Sindoni won the Section IV title before capturing gold at the intersectional and state championships. She also made the trip to Virginia Beach where she won an NHSCA national title.
All of that was quite impressive — and why she was the Daily Review/Morning Times All-Region Girls Wrestler of the Year — but she wasn’t done yet.
Sindoni made the trek to Fargo this week to compete in the 2022 U.S. Marine Corps Women’s Junior Freestyle Nationals — known as the toughest tournament in the entire country.
The rising Tioga senior once again showed she not only belongs on the biggest stages in wrestling, she thrives in the spotlight.
Sindoni won her first six bouts at Fargo — including three by fall and three by technical fall — on her way to the 122-pound championship match.
“I was expecting to win matches, but I didn’t think that I would go out and win like I did, but I was highly satisfied with my results,” Sindoni said.
In the finals, Sindoni, ranked No. 8 in the nation, faced off with No. 6 Cadence Diduch of Illinois.
The Tioga standout admitted she was a little nervous heading on to one of the biggest stages in the sport.
“I was very nervous. I didn’t know what to expect. It was a big moment,” she said.
It was a close match early on as Diduch got a takedown at the 2:25 mark of the opening frame. Sindoni responded with a takedown of her own with just over a minute left in the first period to tie things up.
Diduch would take control with a takedown with 31 seconds left and then locked up a leg lace that she rolled Sindoni through four times to pick up a 12-2 technical fall just before the end of the first period.
“It’s the toughest tournament (in the country). I was just very grateful to have the opportunity to be there and get that far,” Sindoni said.
Sindoni will now turn her sights towards her senior year at Tioga while also trying to figure out which college wrestling room she would like to spend the next four or five years.
“I’m very excited but also sad that I’m going into my senior year,” said Sindoni, who knows that her second-place finish at Fargo should help get her some more looks from college programs.
“I have a couple colleges I’m looking at. I plan to commit in the middle of wrestling season so I still have some more time. Placing second (at Fargo) is definitely going to help me get (recruited by more schools).”
Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.
