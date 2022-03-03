Deforest and Williams medal at day one of D4 swimming championships By MATT PATTON Times Correspondent Mar 3, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Taegan Williams competes in the 200 free at the PIAA District IV swim championships Matt Patton/Morning Times Athens’ Chris DeForest competes in the 100 fly at the District IV championships. DeForest finished in fourth place. Matt Patton/Morning Times Athens’ Chris DeForest poses with his second-place medal for the boys 50 free at the PIAA District IV swim championships. Matt Patton/Morning Times Taegan Williams of Athens poses with her third place medal for the girls 100 fly at the PIAA District IV championships. Matt Patton/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WILLIAMSPORT — Swimmers from local schools fared will in the opening night of the PIAA District IV tournament.Athens’ Chris DeForest garnered the most hardware with three medals.Taegan Williams led local efforts in the girls events, capturing two medals. Towanda’s Juliana Varner swam to an impressive third place finish in the girls 50-yard free.DeForest and Williams paced the Wildcats in the pool.DeForest sprinted to a second-place finish in the boys 50 yard free.He critiqued his own performance.“I would’ve liked to have gone faster. I definitely think I could have gone faster,” he said. “But, I am happy that I was able to get a medal. It’s what I have been working toward.”He added a fourth-place finish in the 100 yard fly and participated in the boys 200 free relay.The relay included DeForest, Ronel Ankam, Ethan Hicks and Ethan Denlinger. The foursome swam to a third-place finish. Williams swam a bittersweet 2:03.80 in the 200 fly. While the time placed third in the district, she just missed the Athens’ school record by 00.30 seconds.Wiliams expressed appreciation for her finish but admitted that being so close to the school record bothered her.“I missed it by 00.30. It kind of took away from the third,” she said. “Once I get over the 00.30 seconds, I’ll be happy about it. That’s the fastest I’ve ever gone.”Williams also swam as a part of the 200 yard free relay. The Athens foursome, which included Marshall, Fisher and Kopatz finished in third place with a time of 1:50.46.Towanda swimmer Juliana Varner had been preparing for this competition.She dropped almost a second off of her seeding time.While that may surprise some, it did not surprise Varner.“I kind of hoped I would,” she said.She credited her coaches, working really hard in practice and getting in a good mindset as key factors in her success.District IV swimmers are back in action tonight for the second night of the swimming championships at Williamsport High School. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections +11 Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. +2 News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +90 Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +60 News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade +90 News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +189 News Photos from Waverly High School Graduation By Johnny Williams Jun 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 Gallery Scenes from Chemung Speedrome (6-21) Ric Sinsabaugh/Morning Times Jun 28, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Preacher's Point: Puzzle Pieces – Russia, Israel, Ukraine. Waverly woman charged with murdering her husband Murder victim was registered sex offender Ulster business owner charged with medicaid fraud Chemung man arrested for robbing Dandy Top Homes WAVERLY: 1 UPPER 1 Top Jobs DUSTIN COMICclf009 5x3Display Ad CARRIERS NEEDED One day delivery Call Debbie Bump 570-265-2151 ext. Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.