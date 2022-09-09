SAYRE — The Sayre cross country program is excited for the start of the 2022 season, and with a mix of key returners and a host of newcomers, they are expecting to be able to not only exceed this season but for the foreseeable future.
The Sayre program is headed by Randy Felt, who is entering his 31st year at the helm while assistant coach Doug Ault is also entering his 20th season on staff.
With an experienced coaching staff, Sayre will also have a contingent of returners who should be able to make an impact this season.
For the girls’ team, Sayre returns seniors Corey Ault, Deborah Shikanga, and sophomore Rose Shikanga while the boys’ team has no returners.
Ault finished 2021 with a season-best time of 26:55 to lead the group of returners while Deborah Shikanga finished with a season-best time of 27:26 and Rose Shikanga finished with a season-best of 30:30, all of which should improve in 2022.
They also will have some new runners in the fold, and the girls’ team will happily add Olivia Corbin and Isabella Russo while the boys’ team will have Sam Claypool and Mark Golden on the roster.
“We have a lot of young new runners this year,” Felt said. “They are working hard and hope to be competitive in the NTL.”
Sayre finished 2021 with an 0-7 league record, in large part due to a lack of runners to field a team, but with a resurgence of the program on the lower levels should be able to compete as a group much more effectively in the future.
“We are also excited to have a good group of junior high kids this year who will be the future of the program in the next few years,” Felt said.
With a strong group of newcomers and some solid returners for the girls’ varsity squad, Sayre should see an improvement in the program in the upcoming years, starting with the 2022 season.
