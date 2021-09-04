WAVERLY — 680 days. That was the last time fans packed the stands and the sounds of the marching band echoed throughout Memorial Stadium. All of that mixed in with what Waverly Head Football Coach Jason Miller called one of the biggest wins he’s ever coached makes for a pretty good night.
On Friday, the Waverly Wolverines returned from a short offseason and delivered a shocking blow to Section III Class A powerhouse East Syracuse Minoa; defeating them by a score of 31-7. Sophomore Jay Pipher emerged in the first game of the season in a big way, totaling up 207 yards in the contest.
“I really didn’t think it was going to be like that, but our kids played unbelievably hard and executed the game plan the right way,” said Miller. “The big difference in this game was us being in a five-man box and making it difficult for them to throw the ball. They really weren’t able to run the ball effectively despite us having five in the box.
“I never thought that would happen. That was a risk we took and it paid off. This was also the first time in almost 20 years that Dave (Shaw) and I have played man-to-man coverage coming out of a game, and it worked pretty well.”
Coming into the matchup, Miller emphasized the importance of special teams. That was where Waverly made an impact on the first play of the game as junior kicker Ryan Clark recovered his own onside kick to give his team the ball first.
Both teams threatened in opponent territory, but were unable to come up with a score in the first few possessions. Waverly was able to strike first on the scoreboard with a 19-yard field goal that was set up by a 26-yard strike from sophomore Joey Tomasso to Pipher which was the hot duo in the contest.
Two possessions later, the Wolverines found their stride in the ground game as junior Gage Tedesco broke free for a 26-yard scamper to go up 10-0.
Just as it looked like Waverly would take momentum into the locker room, ESM showed their own ability to make big plays as senior Rahkiem El took the ensuing kickoff 78 yards off one hop off the turf. That cut the deficit to 10-7, which would remain the score for four more minutes heading into halftime.
The red and white picked up right where they left off in the first half, driving mostly through the air. This time Tomasso capped off the drive with his legs, punching it in from two yards out, to go up 17-7.
Tomasso would score two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter through the air, the first was the last pass of the evening to Pipher, who scored from 30 yards out on the hookup.
“He just made really good plays tonight,” added Miller of Pipher. “There were a couple times he broke them down and got behind them, but he just made great catches.”
The last score was a toss from Tomasso to senior Tyler Talada to bring the game to its final margin of 24 in favor of the Wolverines.
Penalties bore a big factor on both sides, but ESM led the category with 19 penalties accounting for 179 yards. However, Tyler Bell was able to throw 86 yards through the air, 60 of those going to El.
Tomasso racked up big numbers in the passing game completing 18 passes on 34 attempts for a total of 281 yards and two touchdowns. Pipher landed six of those passes for 167 yards.
Leading the rushing attack was Gage Tedesco with 66 yards on 15 carries. Pipher also added 40 yards on the ground to account for 207 total yards.
Leading the defense were seniors Cayden Turcsik and DJ Shaw, who finished with eight and seven tackles, respectively.
ESM will return home next week for their first league contest of the year against Central Square. Waverly now sits on a 1-0 record with a Class B opponent coming to town in Owego. Owego defeated Waverly 21-0 last spring. That game will be at 7 p.m. next Friday night.
“I think playing these types of games early in the season really helps us,” Miller added. “We’re playing a live game while most other teams are scrimmaging so it really shows us where we’re at early on.”
