SPENCER — The Spencer-Van Etten Lady Panthers volleyball program has shown great chemistry in the offseason and is looking to parlay it into a competitive 2022 season.
“This season I expect the Varsity team to bring a more competitive level of play,” S-VE Head Coach Erika Brown said. “These athletes have a level of energy that I have not seen in a while. They are in sync with one another. They strive to be better athletes individually and as a team.”
The team is in sync heading into the 2022 season, and they will need to be to combat the loss of several key seniors from last year’s team.
In 2021, S-VE finished their year 7-10 and 7-9 in league play and had their season come to a close in a loss to Candor in the playoffs.
S-VE also lost Alysa Zakova, an exchange student from the Czech Republic, but have a lot to be excited about with their returners and newcomers.
The list of graduating players includes middle hitter Hailey Thigpen, defensive specialist Sydney Myrick, middle hitter Sophia Dutra and also Lauren Stofhosky.
The Lady Panthers will return a duo of impact seniors in outside hitter Marah Copper and setter Cecelia Chrey and also expect returning junior outside hitter Kali Root to make an impact as well.
They also add some firepower in their junior class, and Adriena Farmer, Jaqueline Brown, and defensive specialist Annika Walle are all set to take the court and see major playing time this season.
They also expect newcomer middle hitter Lilyanah Doolittle to be an important piece to the team as a newcomer from the sophomore class.
Spencer expects both their captains in Copper and Churey to be big standouts during the year as well as Doolittle, Farmer, and Brown.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.