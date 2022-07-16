Troy's Dustin Hagin wins All-Region Boys Track MVP

The Daily Review/Morning Times coverage area saw plenty of talent this past season in Boys Track and Field, but one athlete stood out above the rest.
After wrapping up his season with state medals in the 110 high hurdles and the triple jump, Troy’s Dustin Hagin has earned the honor of the Daily Review/Morning Times All-Region Boys Track and Field MVP.
“It feels really good,” Hagin said. “It’s nice to know that I didn’t peak in any of my (prior) seasons and just kept climbing as my seasons progressed. Overall, I’m really happy that it ended the way it did.”
Hagin clocked a 15.82 at PIAA State Championships to take seventh in the 110 hurdles, and posted a distance of 45 feet in the triple jump to capture fourth.
Though Hagin has been hurdling for several years now, he only recently started competing in the triple jump.
Clearly, he was cut out for it.
“It felt really nice, it’s definitely what I was hoping for. Especially as soon as I started doing the triple jump, I knew there was a possibility (to medal) if I continued to work at it,” Hagin said. “Of course with hurdles, I’ve been doing it so long that I obviously wanted to go and place.”
“It was a good moment to walk out and finish my track season with two state medals,” he added.
Hagin wraps up his track career with three state medals, after taking fifth in the 110 hurdles in 2021.
Though the events may come naturally to him, state medals do not come without hard work.
“It was definitely a lot of repetition, especially in hurdles. At a certain point, you can train in all of the fundamentals, but then you have to start getting the reps in year by year,” he said. “With triple jump — especially this previous season — I had to make sure I was getting as many reps as I could, especially because I hadn’t done it very much. It was kind of on a learning basis, trying to figure out what I could do best.”
Track is not the only sport Hagin has excelled in.
He will play college volleyball at Elizabethtown College, while majoring in music education.
While he has not ruled out running track, Hagin is happy to just be able to continue playing sports.
“It’s very exciting, especially because athletics have been such a big part of my life for the entirety of my life,” he said. “Starting with soccer when I was really young, progressing to track and volleyball, and everything else that I’ve done. It’s nice to still have that part of me while I’m still pursuing music, which is also a huge part of me.”
Here are the rest of the All-Region Boys Track and Field award winners and All-Stars:
Track Athlete of the Year: Micah Chandler, Waverly — Chandler was a member of the Waverly 4x400 and 4x100 relay squads that made the State Championships, and earned a medal on his own in the 400 meter hurdles with a fifth place finish.
Field Athlete of the Year: Elliott Walter, Spencer-Van Etten — Walter earned a Federation medal to go along with his State medal. Both were in the discus, where he took third in the Division II State Championships with a 148, then threw a 150-1 in the Federation meet for fourth.
Newcomer of the Year: Mason Imbt, Troy — Imbt came out for his first season of track in his senior year, and regularly threw the shot put 45-plus feet, an impressive feat for even an experienced thrower.
All-Stars
Kayleb Bechy, Waverly
Jerrell Sackett, Waverly
Kyle Anthony, Athens
Jaden Wright, Athens
Grady Cobb, Wyalusing
Kashawn Cameron, Wyalusing
Mason Hughey, Sayre
Dan Seeley, Northeast Bradford
Kyle Kapichok, Canton
Matt Watson, Tioga
Waverly 4x100 and 4x400 Relay (Kayleb Bechy, Jerell Sackett, Micah Chandler, Sam VanDyke, Kaden Wheeler)
Wyalusing 4x100 Relay (Brian Arnold, Joey Gonsauls, Nolan Oswald, Kashawn Cameron)
