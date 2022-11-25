ENDICOTT — The number-one ranked Class D team in New York will continue their search for back-to-back state titles on Friday at 3 p.m. when the Tioga Tigers take on Randolph in the state semifinals.
Tioga comes into the game boasting a 25-game win streak that dates back to the 2020 season.
During that span, the Tigers have won three Section IV titles, and one State Championship and are well on their way to a second as they look to top Randolph on Friday.
Tioga walks into the contest a perfect 12-0 and has mowed down their opponents on both sides of the ball, and has an average margin of victory of just under 32 points.
Their offense has been able to score nearly at will — racking up 4,161 yards with 1,115 through the air and 3,046 on the ground and are averaging an absurd just under eight yards per play this season.
The passing game has been explosive when called upon, with junior quarterback Caden Bellis completing 65% of his passes for 1,265 yards on only 106 attempts with a TD-INT ratio of 21-3.
He averages over 17 yards per completion and has a plethora of weapons at his disposal — most notably his top-two targets Valentino Rossi and Evan Sickler.
Rossi has been extremely explosive when he gets the ball, averaging over 24 yards per catch, and has hauled in 21 catches for 520 yards and eight touchdowns.
Sickler has been impressive as well for the Tigers, notching 18 catches for 294 yards and five scores.
Though their passing game has provided some explosive plays, the Tigers’ true bread and butter is their run game.
Tioga has amassed over 3,000 yards on the ground and has three players over the 400-yard mark, and every player who has touched the football averages over four yards per rush.
The number one threat out of the backfield has been Drew Macumber, who has torched defenses to the tune of 1,165 yards, 22 touchdowns, and averages 8.9 yards per carry.
Ousmane Duncanson is the next leading rusher and has racked up over 700 yards and 13 touchdowns on the year.
Bellis is sitting at over 500 yards on the year and has eight scores on the ground.
The Tioga offense has scored at a clip of 44 points per game.
While the offense offers up quick scores and explosive plays, their defense has been equally as impressive in 2022 and has held their opponents to just 10 points per game -- and held their opponents under 10 points in all but six games and under 20 in all but two contests.
The defense is led by linebackers Duncanson and Bellis who each has over 100 tackles on the year.
In the secondary, Tioga has forced 12 interceptions, with Sickler leading the way with five this season.
Their opponent the Randolph Cardinals also enter the game with an unblemished record of 11-0 and has had a dominant run into the Class D State Semifinals.
Randolph has topped 30 points in all but one game this season and is averaging 37.4 points per game.
The Cardinals have been a run-first team, racking up 2,743 yards on the ground at a clip of 7.1 yards per carry and scoring 34 touchdowns.
Unlike Tioga, they rely on a bell-cow back who has racked up over 2,000 yards on nearly 10 yards per carry and scored 25 times in senior Xander Hind.
He also accounts for 35% of their receiving yards, with 191 yards on five catches and two touchdowns.
All-in-all, Hind has accounted for 68% of their yards and 61% of their offensive touchdowns.
He is their only ball carrier over 300 yards this season.
Their quarterback is Carson Conley, who has completed just under 60% of his passes for 542 yards and tossed 10 scores this season.
His top target, other than Hind, is Jaiden Huntington, who has 13 catches for 209 yards and five scores.
On defense, the Cardinals have held opponents to 12.5 points per game and have had one shutout on the season.
The two teams share no common opponents from this season.
The game will kick off at 3 p.m. at Union Endicott High School in Endicott to decide who plays in the Class D State Championship game.
