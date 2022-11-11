JOHNSON CITY — The undefeated defending Class D State Champion Tioga Tigers will face a familiar foe on Friday for the Section IV Class D Championship as they take on the only opponent to test them in 2022 — the Delhi Bulldogs.
Tioga comes into the matchup a perfect 10-0 on the year with an average margin of victory of 35.5 points per game while averaging a total of 46.6 points per game.
Their offense is paced by a devastating run game that has punished teams with 2,703 yards and 46 touchdowns on 9.5 yards per carry.
The run game has seven runners over the 100-yard mark on the season and is paced by Drew Macumber, who has posted 848 yards on 9.4 yards per attempt with 15 touchdowns.
The other main back for Tioga has been Ousmane Duncanson, who has 656 yards on over 13 yards per attempt while scoring 13 touchdowns.
Caden Bellis (427), Landon Bellis (202), Brennan Sindoni (162), Valentino Rossi (121), and Evan Sickler (100) make up the rest of the top performers in the run game for Tioga this season.
Caden Bellis may be the third-best rusher on his team this season from the quarterback spot, but he also has lit it up in the passing game as he has completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,039 yards and 17 touchdowns this season.
Bellis has spread the ball out to 10 different receivers this year, with three recording more than 10 catches on the year.
His two favorite targets have been Rossi, who has a team-high 467 yards and seven touchdowns on 20 catches, and Sickler who has corralled 16 catches for 232 yards and four touchdowns.
The defense has been equally impressive on defense this season in their undefeated season with one shutout and has held opponents to just 11.1 points per game and forced 14 turnovers.
They are led by linebackers Duncanson, who has 93 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks, and Caden Bellis, who has 85 tackles and five tackles for loss.
They will face Delhi, who played Tioga in a thriller three weeks ago where it took a late interception returned for a touchdown for the Tigers to come away with a 28-21 victory.
The Bulldogs enter the game 8-1 and have topped the 30-point mark in eight games — all but their contest with Tioga.
They are averaging 44 points per game while holding their opponents to 11.1 points per game with three shutouts.
Tioga and Delhi have faced five common opponents in Harpursville/Afton, Bainbridge-Guilford, Walton, Sidney, and Spencer-Van Etten/Candor — all teams that were beaten handily by both squads.
In their previous matchup — both teams scored season-lows in points, while Tioga gave up their most points of the year and the Bulldogs allowed their second-most points in their season.
The game is set for 3 p.m. in Johnson City.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.