ATHENS — The Athens swim team put together a dominant performance in the pool against Milton where the boys won by a score of 124-28 and won every event, and the girls put together a 120-44 win that saw them win 11 of 12 events.
The boys took wins across the board, winning 12 total events, and were paced in the individual events by Ethan Denlinger, Ethan Hicks, and Chris DeForest, who each won two events, as well as Treyvon Simpson, Ronel Ankam, and Ty Lezak who all grabbed one win.
Denlinger took home wins in the 200-meter individual medley (2:23.61) and the 100-meter butterfly (1:05.37), Hicks won the 500-meter freestyle (5:26.65) and the 100-meter backstroke (1:03.24), and Chris DeForest won both the 200-meter freestyle (2:02.51) and the 100-meter freestyle (53.89).
Ankam took the top spot in the 50-meter freestyle (25.17), Simpson won the diving event, and Lezac won the 100-meter breaststroke.
Athens also swept the relay events, with the team of Hicks, Ankam, Ryan Gorman, and Josh Leonard winning the 200-meter medley (1:58.55), Denlinger, Gorman, Joe Blood, and Ankam winning the 200-meter freestyle (1:45.89), and Denlinger, Hicks, Leonard, and DeForest taking the top spot in the 400-meter relay (3:52.48).
Athens had three boys’ swimmers post District-qualifying times with Hicks qualifying in the 500-yard freestyle with a personal best, Denlinger qualifying in the 100-meter butterfly, and Ryan Gorman qualifying in the 100-meter freestyle.
The girls saw similar success in the pool, winning 11 events and dominating the day with Olivia Cheresnowsky leading the charge in the individual events with two wins in the 100-meter freestyle (1:01.01) and the 100-meter backstroke (1:10.56).
Her time in the 100-meter freestyle was enough to qualify for Districts.
Taegan Williams also posted a strong day in the pool, and picked up a win in the 200-meter freestyle (2:08.58) and took second in the 100-meter butterfly (1:09.17) and had District qualifying times in both events.
Also with individual wins on the day were Taylar Fisher in the 200-yard individual medley (2:34.94) and posted a District qualifying time, Olivia Thompson in the 50-meter freestyle (28.44), Grace Cobb in the 500-meter freestyle (6:34.15), and Elizabeth Denlinger in the 100-meter breaststroke (1:22.67).
Also picking up a win for the Lady Wildcats was freshman Penelope Grubb, who captured a win in her diving debut.
In the relays, the Athens girls took home first in all three events, with the team of Cheresnowsky, Fisher, Denlinger, and Williams taking first in the 200-meter medley (2:05.36). Cheresnowsky, Denlinger, Thompson, and Williams won the 200-meter freestyle relay (1:51.28), and Fisher, Cobb, Evelyn Panek, and Emily Marshall won the 400-meter freestyle (4:33.88).
The Athens swim team will take on Elk Lake on Friday on the road for their next contest.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.