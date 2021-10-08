TIOGA CENTER — The Tioga-Newark Valley football rivalry has been there for years. In recent seasons, the battles have been pitched as both teams have excelled.
This year adds a new twist: They’re in the same class and same division.
After losing to division foe Harpursville/Afton, 42-33, in the opener, the Cardinals have indeed been flying high the last few weeks. Newark Valley has posted a 3-0 mark with a 161-32 points for-points against ratio.
Mike Wandell triggers the Cards’ offense. In addition to rushing for 241 yards and two TDs on 38 carries, Wandell has passed for 495 yards and six TDs with one interception while completing 50 percent (17-of-34) of his passes. Landon Spoonhower is second on the ground for N.V. with 239 yards and four scores on 28 runs. Max Flesher (26-203-5) and Luke Rinkavage (12-152-2) are also solid contributors in the run game.
When Wandell looks to pass he’s likely looking first ay Joey Sherwood, who has four TDs and 227 yards on a team-high of just six catches. Spoonhower also has six grabs for 152 yards and a score.
Defensively, the Cardinals have been solid, allowing an average of just 133 yards per game on the ground and 70 through the air, with seven interceptions spread across six players.
Tioga’s defense has been pretty strong, too. The Tigers have allowed just 25 points while scoring 182 in a 4-0 start.
Like the Cardinals, the Tigers like to run the ball. Emmett Wood has 619 yards and 13 TDs on just 46 carries. His carries have been down from a normal season because the Tigers have so many other weapons.
Quarterback Caden Bellis has hit 14 of 26 passes for 391 yards and three TDs without a pick. He also has 303 rushing yards and three TDs on 22 runs; and Gavin Godfrey has 253 yards and four TDs on 28 runs.
Evan Sickler is Tioga’s deep threat with 176 yards with one score on just three catches. Cobe Whitmore leads the team in receptions with six for 98 yards and a score; Valentino Rossi has 74 yards on two catches and Ousmane Duncanson has 52 yards and a score on two catches.
These teams have a history of getting after each other and this has the added charge of being a division game between two of the top three teams in the league.
