ATHENS — Athens hosted Executive Education Academy (EEA) looking for a win on opening night, but explosive plays from the visiting Raptors left the Wildcats reeling headed into halftime.
The Wildcats played better in the second half but could not mount a comeback, falling 33-14 in their season opener at Alumni Stadium.
EEA struck first as Caz Richardson intercepted a Wildcat pass attempt and gave his team possession at their own 20 yard line. The Raptors moved the ball 80 yards in five plays for a touchdown. The extra point put EEA ahead 7-0.
Athens answered swiftly. On their next offensive play, Caleb Nichols drifted out to the left from his backfield starting position. EEA focused on the three receivers to the right of the formation. Athens QB Mason Lister passed the ball to Nichols who rumbled 70 yards for a Wildcat touchdown. Lister hit the extra point and tied the game at seven.
Late in the second quarter, EEA erupted for three scores. Wildcat turnovers sparked the Raptors’ attack as EEA’s Emery Plummer intercepted a ball at midfield and returned it to Athens’ 24 yard line. The Raptor’s offense capitalized on the short field and scored. Athens’ Matt Machmer blocked the extra point attempt, holding EEA’s lead to 13-7.
On their next drive, EEA’s Darmel Lopez connected with Jhymiek Roman for a 92-yard touchdown. Nichols blocked the extra point attempt to keep EEA’s lead to 19-7.
Another interception set up EEA with a first-and-10 on the Athens’ 47 yard line. Lopez connected with Roman again. This time for a 47-yard touchdown. EEA converted the two point conversion to extend their lead to 26-7 at halftime.
Acting Athens head coach Keith Kline lamented the big touchdown passes.
“They were killers. We just didn’t have eyes to the receivers. Peeked in a little bit and they got behind us,” Kline said.
Athens adjusted at halftime and slowed EEA’s attack. However, EEA added an additional score in the third quarter. Big pass plays covered most of that scoring drive.
The Wildcats moved the ball better in the second half, finding the end zone again in the fourth. Spurred by a fumble recovery, the offense drove to the EEA three yard line. Lister rushed the ball in for the final score. The score closed the gap to 33-14.
Kline credited the players with half-time adjustments.
“(In the first half) everybody had poor footwork. We challenged them at half. They did step up. We did a lot better, in my opinion, in the second half,” he said.
The Wildcats will now look to get back to work and improve heading into next week.
“We’re hopeful for the future. We’ll get better. We are going to work hard Monday through Friday and come out and kick some butt Friday,” Kline said.
The Wildcats will host Cowanesque Valley next Friday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.