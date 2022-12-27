The Athens Lady Wildcats captured their first NTL championship since 1990 this season with sophomore Sara Bronson leading the charge.
Bronson would finish in 10th place at districts to qualify for the PIAA meet for the second straight season.
At states, Bronson would make a big jump from her performance in Hershey as a freshman — going from 99th place to 54th this year.
Athens coach Scott Riley said Bronson’s hard work paid off this season.
“It was a continuation of last cross country season and track season ... (It’s) just a fact that a lot of success in the sport comes from the time that you put in. You can’t wait until mid-August and be successful when you get into November,” Riley said.
Riley was proud of Bronson’s progression, and he believes she will keep working hard and keep getting better.
“It’s a continuation from track season and putting time in throughout the summer. In Sara’s case, being able to continue off of what she did last season and build upon that. Being an underclassmen, I know her goal was to continue to grow each year and get to a point where she was almost top 50 this year at states,” Riley said. “She went from 99th to 54th — and if she makes another big leap like that, that puts her in the thick of things in the state meet next year. I know that’s a long term goal.”
Riley also pointed to Bronson’s leadership as a big reason why the Lady Wildcats won a league title in 2022.
“Obviously the role she had on the team with the other girls, and them working together and being able to go and win the NTL — I know that was also one of the goals as well. Not just the individual success, but the team success,” he said.
Athens senior Ethan Denlinger had a major goal heading into his senior season — make the PIAA state meet.
As a junior, Denlinger missed out on a trip to states by just one second. This time around, the Wildcat standout would get the job done as he finished 19th at the District IV meet to punch his ticket to states.
In Hershey, Denlinger would finish in 164th place in the Class AAA field.
“The boys had some growing pains with losing people (to graduation) ... but with Ethan being as close as he was last year and missing out (on states) by one place, and knowing that was his goal from the beginning and seeing how close he was — he put the extra time in and worked toward that to go and make that happen,” Riley said.
“At the district meet, he really had to go and race the last half mile or so to put himself in contention there. But again, it’s just like Sara, it’s one of those things where really putting work and time in to go and get that individual success — and knowing ultimately, that individual success goes and helps make a stronger team as well.”
Morning Times Boys
Cross Country All-Stars
Runner of the Year: Athens’ Ethan Denlinger
Rookie of the Year: Tioga’s Talon Wood
Coaching Staff of the Year: Athens Wildcats
All-Stars
Athens’ Ethan Hicks
Athens’ Nate Prickitt
Athens’ Ronel Ankam
Tioga’s Thomas Hurd
Sayre’s Sam Claypool
SVEC’s John Garrison
SVEC’s Brian Belanger
Morning Times Girls
Cross Country All-Stars
Runner of the Year: Athens’ Sara Bronson
Rookie of the Year: Waverly’s Mackenzie Chamberlain
Coaching Staff of the Year: Athens Lady Wildcats
All-Stars
Athens’ Emma Bronson
Athens’ Thea Bentley
Waverly’s Elizabeth Vaughn
Waverly’s Harper Minaker
SVEC’s Ayasha Schweiger
SVEC’s Isabella Matisco
