WAVERLY — Facing a Marathon team with only five total bowlers, the Tioga boys and girls bowling teams both swept their visitors on Tuesday afternoon.

The boys won their games 837-211, 895-230 and 972-266 for a total score of 2,704-707.

Dylan Slater bowled games of 204, 205 and a match-high 233 to lead all bowlers with a 642 for Tioga.

Tioga’s Gage Cain rolled a 548 with a high game of 205.

Bradley Webb scored a 518 and Rocco Fariello added on a 510 for the Tigers.

Nick Slater (464) and Frank Chapman (442) rounded out the scoring for Tioga.

Caleb Boice led Marathon with a score of 383.

The girls opened their match with a 634-417 victory, and followed with scores of 617-408 and 600-463 for the 1,851-1,288 win.

Chloe Gillett rolled a 145,176 and 146 for a total pinfall of 467 to lead the way for the Tioga girls.

Jaime Card bowled a 393 and BobbiJo Tarbox tacked on a 391 to help the Lady Tigers.

Alicia Bennett (309), Allie Creller (291), and Paige Hicks (214) completed the scoring for Tioga’s girls.

Marathon’s Sezja Brooks rolled a 449 to lead her team.

Tioga will visit Groton for a match at 4 p.m. this afternoon.

