MANSFIELD — The Athens girls cross country team captured its first Northern Tier League championship since 1990 with a sweep against Cowanesque Valley, North Penn-Mansfield and Canton on Tuesday.
Girls
The Athens girls swept the day with a 33-24 win over CV, a 34-21 win over Mansfield, and a 19-37 victory over Canton.
Athens’ top runner was Sara Bronson who finished with a time of 20 minutes, 49 seconds to claim first place.
Emma Bronson would finish two spots behind in third with a time of 21:31.
Thea Bentley (22:54) would take sixth place, Emily Henderson (24:52) claimed 10th place, Abby Prickett (25:47) finished in 14th, and Olivia Cheresnowsky (27:46) took 19th for the Lady Wildcats in the NTL Large School title-sealing win.
“Today was a great race to end the regular season. It was really a team effort to win a big quad meet. The girls ran strong up front with Sara Bronson, Emma Bronson and Thea Bentley setting the tone for the team. But it was equally important in a meet like today how the other girls ran. Emily Henderson and Abby Prickitt ran great races to secure key places,” said Athens girls coach Scott Riley.
Riley was thrilled to see his team’s hard work pay off.
“The girls have been working really hard this year with many of them having been in the program for several years now. We are really excited with the outcome for them and winning the large school championship. This is the first league title for the girls since 1990,” Riley said.
Canton would be paced by a fourth-place finish from Camille McRoberts who had a 21:45 finish for the Lady Warriors.
Emmie Tymeson (24:56) took 11th, Kali Wesneski (26:03) finished in 16th, Lacy Niemczyk (26:44) took 18th, and Tazmyn Hickok (28:11) took the 20th spot for the Lady Warriors.
Canton finished 0-3 on the day.
Boys
Athens finished 2-1 as a team with wins over NP-Mansfield and Canton while Canton went 0-3 during the meet and Cowanesque Valley went a perfect 3-0 on the day to clinch the NTL Large School boys title.
Athens’ lone loss was to CV by a score of 19-41 and picked up wins over Mansfield (20-37), and Canton (17-41).
Ethan Denlinger (17:41) and Ethan Hicks (17:58) would finish in fourth and fifth place for the Wildcats to help push them to a win.
Nate Prickett (19:39) took the 10th spot on the day while Ronel Ankam (20:12) took home 14th place, Same Sensenig (20:30) took the 19th spot, Carb Simwale (21:34) took 24th, Hunter Huffman (21:36) took 26th for the Wildcats.
Canton’s top performers would be Simon Ylwite (20:24) in 16th, Lawrence Halbfoerster (20:29) who took 17th, Braden Vronnan (21:03) who claimed 21st, and Joshua Husk (22:17) who finished in 29th.
The next event for both teams is the NTL Coaches Invitation on Saturday at Northeast Bradford.
