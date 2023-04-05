TIOGA CENTER – Homestanding Tioga put 15 runs on the board in the third inning on the way to a 20-7 IAC win over Spencer-Van Etten/Candor Monday afternoon.
Up 5-0 heading into the inning, Tioga sent 19 batters to the plate and rapped out 10 hits – seven singles, a pair of two-run doubles and a three-run home run.
The homer was touched off by Erin Luther, who also had a single and four runs.
Mackenzie Willams had two singles, a double, two runs and seven big RBI and Emily Bidwell had a double with three RBI.
Megan Shumway added two singles and two runs and MyKenzie Thetga also had a pair of singles.
Also for Tioga, Megan Vance had a single, two runs and two RBI; Felicia Lantz had a single, two RBI and two runs; Chloe Gillette had a singles, one RBI and two runs; and RaeAnne Feeko had a single and two runs.
Luther went the distance in the circle for Tioga, allowing six hits, seven walks, seven earned runs and fanning nine in five innings.
Aubrie Kastenhuber had a triple, two runs and one RBI for SVEC and Jillian Holmes added a single, a double and a run.’Also for the Panthers, Ciara Peterson had two singles, a run and one RBI; Adrienne Farmer had a single, one run and one RBI; and Ragan Sudnikovich matched Faith Benchley with a run and one RBI each. Roni Presher handled the pitching chores for the Eagles.
