CORTLAND — The IAC held its singles tennis championships on Wednesday with Waverly’s first singles player Wayne Allen, second singles Griffith Schillmoeller and third singles Ashlen Croft taking part.

Allen and Schillmoeller dropped quarterfinals matches, but at third singles, Croft downed Souther Cayuga’s Louis Hasenjager 6-1, 6-2 to make it to the semis.

Croft dropped a 6-3, 6-3 decision to Trumansburg’s Ryan Petty in the semis and a 6-2, 6-2 match to Notre Dame’s Kate Welliver in the consolation round to place fourth.

