JOHNSON CITY — Waverly’s boys logged three event wins and added eight other top-eight finishes on the way to taking third at the 22-team Square Deal Invite on Saturday.
Waverly’s ladies finished 11th as a team with nine top-eight finishers.
Waverly will host Newark Valley at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
“We’re really pleased with our athletes rising to the occasion and performing as needed at an invite like this one,” said Waverly Track & Field Coach David Hogan. “As we head into a home meet on Tuesday and another big invitational at Wyalusing on Friday, we’ll continue our work to get these athletes into the best place possible for success.”
Boys
Auburn topped the field with 74.5 points followed by Ithaca with 65 points and Waverly with 64 points. Johnson City was a distant fourth with 45 points and Dryden fifth with 40 points.
“The boys ended up surpassing our expectations as coaches, with a slew of top five performances and a pair of wins by Micah Chandler in the 400 hurdles, 4x100 and 4x4 relays,” said Hogan.
Chandler won the 400-meter hurdles, circling the track in 58.04 seconds and joined with Kayleb Bechy, Jerrell Sacket and Ralph Johnson to win the 4x100-meter relay in 43.41 seconds and the 4x400 relay with Sackett, Oscar Williams and Treyton Moore, posting a 3:34.45.
Bechy was second in the 100 with a time of 11.22 in the final and Johnson was third in 11.25.
Johnson took second in the 200 with a 23.15 and Sackett fifth in 23.36.
In addition, Moore was fourth in the 400 with a 53.74 and Peyton Fravel took fourth in the pole vault, topping the bar at 11 feet even.
In addition, Ryan Clark was fifth in the pentathlon with 1,631 points.
Girls
Montrose won the ladies’ meet with 66 points. Auburn, with 60 was second. Rounding ou the top five were Binghamton and Ithaca, tied for third with 49 points and Horseheads in fifth with 46 points. Waverly finished with 21 points.
The girls team finished 11th and was paced by Harper Minaker’s third place finish in the 2000 Steeplechase, a third place run by the 4x100 relay team, and fifth and sixth place runs (in the 400 dash) by Kennedy Westbrook and Abby Knolles, respectively.
Minaker ran an 8:13.60 in the steeplechase and the 4x100 relay team of Knolles, Natalie Garrity, Ally Barrett and Kennedy Westbrook posted a 53.40.
Kennedy Westbrook hit a time of 1:04.74 and Knolles ran a 1:05.45; Mira Kittle ran an 18.37 for fifth in the 100 hurdles; the 4x800 relay team of Mackenzie Olmsted, Mackenzie Chamberlain, Kelsey Ward and Minaker was fifth with a time of 10:56.97; and Addison Westbrook was fifth in the pole vault by clearing the bar at 7-6.
Also for Waverly, Garrity was seventh in the 200 and Allison Barrett was eighth in the 100.
Sayre finds the competition tough at Lock Haven Invite
Sayre’s boys were kept off the podium in Saturday’s Lock Haven Invite, led by Marco Quiros, who was 10th in the 200 with a time of 24.17.
On the ladies’ side, though, the Redskins had three top-10 finishes. Leading the way was the eighth-place effort of Kait Sutton, who cleared 15-5 1/2. In the long jump.
Also for Sayre, Rose Shikanga took ninth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.71 and 10th in the 300 hurdles with a time of 52.47.
Sayre will join Athens at 4 p.m. in Towanda on Tuesday.
