Miller's four goals pushes Athens past NEB By The Times Oct 4, 2022 Mitchell Hamilton pushes the ball upfield for Athens during their 4-0 win over NEB on Saturday. Nick Coyle/Morning Times NEB goalkeeper Andrew Beers records a save during their loss to Athens on Saturday. Nick Coyle/Morning Times Athens' Korey Miller looks to shoot during Satruday's game against NEB. Nick Coyle/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ATHENS — The Athens boys soccer team hosted Northeast Bradford on Saturday and used a blazing start to capture a 4-0 win and move to 8-5-1 on the 2022 season.Athens would take no time at all to start their strong offensive first half, and Korey Miller would net an early hat trick in the opening few minutes to give his team an early 3-0 lead.Miller wouldn’t be done just yet, and just minutes before the half would cap off his day with a fourth goal that brought the game to its final count of 4-0. The Athens defense would suffocate NEB, holding the Panthers scoreless during the game, and only allowed two shots on goal, both saved by Grant Leichty.Athens would hold advantages in shots on goal by a count of 9-2 and corners by a margin of 6-2.NEB keeper Andrew Beers had five saves on the afternoon.Athens will be back in action on Thursday in Troy at 4 p.m. while NEB will take on Tuesday in Wellsboro at 5:30 p.m. Harpursville/Afton 2, SVEC 1AFTON – The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor Eagles soccer team suffered their second defeat of the 2022 season on Saturday as they fell in a tightly contested match by a score of 2-1.The loss drops the Eagles to 10-2 on the season after winning their last nine games.Afton jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first half, but SVEC would find some traction on offense in the second with Addison Young netting their only goal of the game.Afton would get one more goal in the second half to lift them to a win over the Eagles and hand them their first loss in nearly a month.Afton had a 5-4 advantage in corners in the afternoon and Kody Goble recorded nine saves for SVEC in the loss.SVEC will be back on the field on Tuesday when they host Newark Valley at 4:30 p.m. 