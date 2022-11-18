CICERO — The Tioga Tigers football team will open up their Class D state title defense on Friday when they take on Dolgeville Blue Devils in the first round of states.
Both teams come into the game undefeated — with Tioga entering the game as the top-ranked Class D team in the state at 12-0 while Dolgeville sits at 10-0 and is ranked fifth.
Tioga has been unstoppable on the ground this season, racking up over 3,000 yards, and averaging over nine yards per attempt.
Their run game is paced by the three-headed monster that is Drew Macumber, who has 1,062 yards and 18 touchdowns, Ousmane Duncanson, who has 717 yards and 13 touchdowns, and Caden Bellis, who has racked up 494 yards and seven touchdowns at quarterback.
Through the air, Bellis has thrown for 1,078 yards, completed 67% of his passes, and has a TD-INT ratio of 19-3.
His top targets have been Valentino Rossi, who has 20 catches for 467 yards and seven touchdowns, and Evan Sickler, with 16 catches, 232 yards, and four touchdowns.
Tioga averages a lofty 46 points per game and has scored over 50 points on five separate occasions.
The defense allows just 11 points per game and has held opponents under 20 in all but two games while pitching a shutout.
Their opponent Dolgeville has a perfect 10-0 record, and averages just over 42 points per contest and has three games of scoring 50 points or more.
Defensively, the Blue Devils have two shutouts under their belt and have held opponents to just under 10 points per game.
The two teams share no common opponents from the 2022 season.
Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. tonight at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
