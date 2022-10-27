BLOOMSBURG — Runners will converge on Bloomsburg University today for the 2022 District IV Cross Country Championships — and the Northern Tier League should have a strong showing.
In both Class A and Class AA, the top two teams and top 10 individuals will qualify for the PIAA State Championships set for Saturday, Nov. 5 in Hershey.
Class A Girls
The Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers are one of the favorites to take home the team title this season.
Leading the way is Gracelyn Laudermilch, who has the second-best Class A girls time in District IV with a time of 18:58.7. She is just behind Southern Columbia’s Kate Moncavage (18:54).
NEB’s Anaiah Kolesar (20:06.8) and Lilah Hughes (21:07.2) also have top 10 times heading into districts.
The rest of the Panthers’ top five — Amelia Kapr and Melanie Shumway — should also be in the hunt for a trip to Hershey.
While NEB is the favorite this season, Wyalusing has won the past three D4 Class A titles and will look to surprise some people this season and retain the crown.
Leading the way for the Lady Rams are Kayla Beebe (20:38.8) and Megan King (20:57.1). Other top runners for Wyalusing are Kassandra Kerin, Riley Porter and Laina Beebe.
Troy’s Alyssa Parks took silver a year ago and will look to have another strong showing at districts. She comes in with a top time of 20:53.6. Also for the Trojans, Katie Lackey has the talent to contend for a top-10 finish.
Canton is led by Camille McRoberts with a top time of 21:47.2, which should put her in the hunt for a trip to states.
Troy won the team title back in 2018, so NEB and Wyalusing are looking to make sure the NTL keeps the D4 Class A gold in the Northern Tier.
Class AA Girls
The Athens Lady Wildcats head into the District IV meet with some individuals looking to punch their tickets to Hershey.
Leading the way is standout sophomore Sara Bronson, who has the sixth-best time in Class AA with a 19:27.3. Her sister and teammate Emma Bronson should also be a contender for a trip to states. Both Bronsons are looking to make a return trip to the PIAA meet.
Some other local names to look for in the AA girls field are Athens’ Thea Bentley and Towanda’s Marissa Wise.
Class A Boys
The Class A boys team title race could be an All-NTL affair as Northeast Bradford and Towanda seem to be the teams to beat but Wyalusing and Troy are not too far behind.
NEB’s Creed Dewing leads the field with a time of 16:47 and he is joined by teammates Norman Strauss (18:00.8), Ryan Jones (18:21.2), Aiden Kapr (18:26.3) and Dayton Russell (18:27) in the top 15 heading into districts. Jones and Dewing will be looking to punch their tickets to states for a second straight year.
Challenging Dewing for the individual gold should be Northwest’s Olivier Heintzelman, who has a top time of 16:48 and is the second seed.
Towanda has perfected the “pack” mentality and will look to use that again at districts. In the NTL Coaches Invite, the Black Knights took second behind powerhouse Cowanesque Valley and just in front of NEB.
Leading the way for Towanda are Eric McGee (18:01.7) and Nate Spencer (18:03.7), but they are followed by a strong pack of Luke Tavani (18:29.2), Jack Tavani (18:35.8) and Jacob Carr (18:39).
McGee and Spencer are both hoping to make a return trip to Hershey.
Wyalusing is led by Jeremy Clauser (17:26.1) and Trennan Tewksbury (17:28.9) who come in with the third and fourth best times in Class A and are in a strong position to make states.
The Rams will also look for strong performances from Clayton Petlock, Landen Kaufmann, and Jake Caplan.
Leading the way for Troy are Jacob Hinman (18:27.8), Brody Campbell (18:54.6) and Lance Heasley (19:02.1). The rest of their top five includes Hart Houseknecht and Lucas Loxley.
Class AA Boys
The Athens Wildcats are the only local team competing in the Class AA boys field.
Leading the way for the Wildcats will be Ethan Hicks, who has the 20th best time in the district with a 17:25.8, and Ethan Denlinger, who is 22nd in D4 Class AA coming into today’s meet.
They should both be in the hunt for a trip to the state meet next weekend.
The only other NTL school in the AA field is Cowanesque Valley, which has Kristian Mizdail, Owen Cummings and Nathaniel Welch all looking to qualify for states.
The District IV meet will start at 9:30 a.m. with the Class A girls, followed by the Class AA girls at 10:15, the Class A boys at 11 and the Class AA boys at 11:45.
