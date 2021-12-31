SAYRE — They say that defense wins championships.
That adage fit Waverly’s girls basketball team to a “T” Thursday night. On a night when, as Waverly Head Coach Bob Kelly said “we couldn’t put the ball in the ocean,” the Lady Wolverines’ defense stepped up and gave Waverly a 40-34 win over Towanda in the championship game of the Valley Christmas Tournament.
Waverly’s fourth straight championship game win didn’t come easily.
The shooting woes that would eventually come weren’t in evidence early. Paige Robinson had five points early as Waverly scored the first 10 points of the game. An Olivia Nittinger basket off a Kennedy Westbrook steal had Waverly up 12-1 in the first quarter.{p class=”p1”}”The fast start helped us a lot,” said Kelly. “We got them in a hole. It’s tough to come back and they did battle. Our defense is pretty solid — thank God because we couldn’t put the ball in the ocean. When the ball isn’t going in you can play defense and we did.”{p class=”p1”}”We dug ourselves a hole,” Towanda Head Coach Rob Gentile agreed. “We played hard all four quarters. I had a couple of kids play 32 minutes. They gutted it out. We got it to a three-point game late and that’s all you can ask for. They (Waverly) are a well-coached team. Those kids play hard. We just didn’t finish it, but I thought we got better tonight.”
Then the Lady Black Knights, who were without what Gentile calls his “press punisher,” Porschia Bennett, started digging out. Paige Manchester hit a couple of shots and Bella Hurley drained a three as Towanda closed to within 14-8 by the end of the first.
Towanda closed to within five points twice in the second quarter but Waverly answered each time. Manchester made it 16-11 early in the quarter but back-to-back baskets by Addison Westbrook pushed Waverly’s lead to 19-11 before the game settled into a 24-18 Waverly advantage at the half.
After Lourden Benjamin hit a three to start the second half, the third quarter was a nightmare offensively for Waverly. The Wolverines would net only two more points in the period — and those on an Addison Westbrook breakaway off her own steal.
What saved the Wolverines was a very active, assertive defense that severely limited the Black Knights’ opportunities.
Still, Towanda was reeling the Wolverines in, and trailed 29-27 heading into the fourth quarter.
Waverly opened the fourth period with something the Wolverines hadn’t done to that point — a made free throw by Peyton Shaw. Waverly was 0-for-8 from the free throw line up to that point and 4 of 15 in the game — very un-Waverly-like numbers to be sure.
Robinson then took a pass from Addison Westbrook and scored in the paint and Nittinger hit from outside — the last bucket from the field Waverly made in the game — for a 35-27 Wolverines lead.
The Black Knights didn’t falter. They just fought back with Manchester scoring from the line to cut Waverly’s lead to 35-31.
Knowing that Towanda needed to foul, Waverly put the ball in Kennedy Westbrook’s hands. After missing one, she hit three of four down the stretch to ice the game.
”All of the hustle and the energy and heart were pretty evident tonight,” said Kelly. “I was very impressed. We talked about 32 minutes of hustle and non-stop intensity and I think that’s what got us the victory.”
Manchester led all scorers with 17 points and added 16 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Hurley added eight points, six boards and two steals, Gracie Schoonover finished with 14 boards and four points, and Eliza Fowler scored five points.
Nittinger led Waverly’s offense with 13 points. Addison Westbrook had seven points, four rebounds, three steals and three assists; Kennedy Westbrook finished with seven rebounds, five assists and five points; Lourden Benjamin added seven boards and five points; and Robinson netted seven points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.