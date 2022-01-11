Athens tops Wyalusing on the road

WYALUSING — The Athens girls basketball team held Wyalusing to just five points in the first half, and went on to win 42-20 Monday night.
“I thought we made some good execution in our half-court set and pressured the ball well which created some easy chances for us,” Athens head coach Brian Miller said. “That the strength of our team is pressing and making teams pay in transition so we played well.”
The first basket of the game didn’t come until Wyalusing’s Layla Botts scored a layup with just over five minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Athens scored 11 straight points including a Caydence Macik three pointer at the buzzer. Macik led all scorers, finishing with 16 points.
Karlee Bartlow took over in the second quarter scoring seven of her 11 total points to help Athens take a 24-5 lead at halftime.
For as well as Athens played defensively, Miller noted that the offense struggled at times in the first half.
“I thought we had some silly turnovers against their man-to-man defense and we didn’t set good enough screens sometimes on offense. We had shots we should have made (that) we missed so we just didn’t execute sometimes,” Miller said.
Wyalusing went on a 5-0 run in the third quarter to cut Athens’ lead to 22-12, but the comeback hopes were short lived.
The Lady Wildcats played strong team defense and did not allow Wyalusing any easy scoring chances.
Laci Norton scored a teamihigh six points for Wyalusing.
Next up for Athens is a trip to play Troy on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
“I just told the girls that Troy is coming on Thursday night expecting to win, and they have a good younger group, so we have to bring our A game,” Miller said.
