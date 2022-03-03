N.Y. bear harvest down in 2021
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York hunters harvested 1,346 black bears during the 2021 hunting seasons, a total that’s down sharply from 2020, state Department of Conservation officials said.
Hunters took an estimated 403 bears in the Northern Zone and 943 bears in the Southern Zone. That’s about 30% fewer in the Northern Zone and 20% fewer in the state’s Southern Zone, but only about 10% below the five-year average in each zone.
State harvest figures showed 15 bears were shot in Chemung County and five in Tioga County, including three in the town of Nichols.
“Throughout the state, there is generally an alternating pattern of high and low bear harvest from year to year, which is influenced by fluctuating patterns in cub production and food availability,” DEC officials said in a news release. “Because bear harvest was greater than average in 2020, and because natural foods for bears were abundant this fall, biologists expected the bear harvest to decline slightly in 2021. However, warm weather through much of the early season likely coupled with the abundant food to reduce bear movements and thereby reduced bear harvest more than expected.”
The highest single-day harvest, 143, occurred on day opening day of the regular firearms deer and bear season in the Southern Zone.
The largest bear reported was a 560-pound (field dressed) bruin taken in the town of Hunter, Greene County, WMU 3A.
Of the top 25 heaviest bears, five came from St. Lawrence County and five from Ulster County
Pa. gets 24 new game wardens
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Twenty-four new game wardens have been assigned to districts in Pennsylvania, including one in Bradford County.
Following 44 weeks of intensive training, the 33rd Class of the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Ross Leffler School of Conservation graduated Feb. 5 at the Susquehanna Township Middle School in Harrisburg.
Training School Director Kyle Jury praised the class for its resiliency and commitment.
“Throughout training, the 33rd Class demonstrated their dedication to public service and wildlife resource protection in our great state,” Jury said. “The graduation of our new officers marks many individual accomplishments that contribute to the overall success of the agency.”
The 33rd Class enrolled on March 28, 2021 and was trained by nearly 200 instructors and field-training officers.
During the graduation ceremony, graduates were recognized for achievements in the areas of academics, marksmanship, physical fitness, driving skills and leadership.
Graduates were commissioned as officers and have been assigned to their new districts.
David J. Van Solkema, of Cresko, will serve a portion of Bradford County.
In 1930, Ross Leffler, then president of the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners, proposed the establishment of a training school for game protectors. When the training school opened its doors in 1932, in Brockway, Jefferson County, it was the first such conservation officer training school in the world and served as a model for other states.
From 1932 until 1935, the Ross Leffler School of Conservation offered in-service training for game protectors. The school became a permanent facility until 1986, when the school was moved to the agency’s Harrisburg headquarters.
Gun sales boost conservation funds
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Tax receipts from surging gun and ammunition sales in the U.S. boosted money for a federal conservation program to a record level in 2022, officials announced.
Excise taxes on guns, ammunition and archery equipment brought in $1.1 billion to fund federal grants to states for state wildlife conservation and hunter education, said officials from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
A related program for fish restoration brought in almost $400 million, from taxes on fishing equipment and boat fuel, they said.
Pennsylvania is poised to receive $47 million through the programs – $38 million in wildlife funds and another $9 million in federal sport fish monies.
The restoration programs distribute tax money from hunting, shooting and fishing equipment to all 50 states and U.S. territories. The taxes resulted from a 1937 law that aimed to stop the rapid decline of many species of fish and other animals early last century because of overhunting and habitat destruction.
Money for the wildlife program rose by more than 60% over last year and shattered the previous high of $808 million in 2015, according to figures provided by Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Laury Marshall.
The increased funding comes after at least 18.5 million firearms were sold last year, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation. The sales volume is based on the number of law enforcement background checks for gun buyers and is a minimum estimate, said Mark Oliva, the firearm industry group’s public affairs director.
There were a record 21 million background checks in 2020, he said. Ammunition sales also have been up sharply during the pandemic, rising by about 30%, Oliva said.
Texas is eligible to receive the most money from the restoration programs this year, about $71 million, followed by Alaska, with about $66 million. The formula for deciding each state’s amount is based on its land and water area and the number of fishing and hunting licenses it sells.
States decide how the money is used and usually match a portion of the grants with their own funds, which increases total spending.
