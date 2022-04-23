LOCK HAVEN — The Athens boys and girls track teams saw a couple of top 10 performances at the Bald Eagle Invitational at Lock Haven University on Friday.

Kyle Anthony posted a time of 2 minutes, 8.29 seconds to take sixth in the boys 800, and ran a 4:39.08 in the 1,600, which was good for fourth place.

Sarah Bronson ran a 2:29.83 in the girls 800 to place sixth, and also took third in the 1,600 with a time of 5:29.05. Right behind her in fourth in the 1,600 was sister Emma Bronson with a 5:32.79.

Emma Bronson nabbed a third-place finish in the 3,200 with a time of 12:06.93.

Olivia Bartlow finished fourth in the discus with a throw of 91 feet, 3 inches. She also finished just outside the top 10 in the shot put, taking 11th place with a distance of 29-8.

