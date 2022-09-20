CANDOR — Though the game ended 15 minutes early due to lightning in the distance, the Spencer-Van Etten/Candor Eagles offense struck often against Waverly in a 7-0 victory on Monday.
“We started a bit slower than we wanted to, but they picked it up about 10-15 minutes into the game,” SVEC coach Jason Banks said. “They started to move the ball quickly and I think Waverly was taken back by surprise by that.”
The SVEC offense took a minute to get rolling, but once they did, they poured in the scoring.
Jacob Banks would get things started as he floated the first goal of the game over the top right corner of the net to give them a 1-0 lead with 24:30 remaining in the half.
The flood gates would then open, with Addison Young netting the next three goals off to push the score to 4-0 and completed his first-half hat trick.
With just over two minutes left in the half, the Eagles would take advantage of pandemonium at the net, and Darrin Starkweather put an exclamation mark on the half with a goal off a rebound to give his team a 5-0 lead.
In the second half, the Eagles would pick up right where they left off.
Noah Banks would net a early in the second half before Starkweather finished off the scoring as he would get a slow roll pass off a direct kick and punch it in from deep to bring the score to 7-0.
SVEC displayed exquisite ball movement in the win and used their on-target passing to create excellent looks throughout with their quick passes.
“We are a team that likes to play the ball on the ground and we like to move the ball quickly versus going directly like some of the other teams in the division,” Coach Banks said. “It was all working on all cylinders tonight.”
The Eagles outshot Waverly 14-5 on goal and 4-1 on corners.
Waverly goalkeeper Aiden Doherty recorded five saves in the game.
On the other end, SVEC goalkeeper Kody Goble had his fourth straight shutout with three saves.
SVEC will be back in action on Tuesday at 7 p.m. when they travel to take on Odessa-Montour while Waverly will face Newfield on the road as well on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
