ATHENS — A last-minute schedule adjustment provided Valley football fans with the first-ever Tioga Central versus Athens game. Tioga played typical Tioga football, managing the game for a 29-13 victory.
NIck Aiello, Tioga’s head coach, explained “The message all week is we gotta play Tioga football. We have to come in and do what we do. And I told them, you’re not always going to be the biggest team out there. You may not always be the most talented team. But, you’ve got to do the little things right. You gotta execute on offense and you gotta play great defense.”
The Tigers’ focus led to success.
Tioga set the tone early with a nine-play, 74-yard opening drive for a touchdown. Quarterback Caden Bellis lofted a ball to Valentino Rossi from the Wildcat 35-yard line. Rossi elevated over an Athens defender for a 33-yard catch, landing at the two-yard line. Drew Macumber punched the ball across the goal line on the next play.
The Tiger defense forced Athens to punt after three plays. Bellis and the offense marched 84 yards in 13 plays for their second touchdown in as many drives. Once again, Macumber carried the ball in for the touchdown. A Wildcat penalty on the extra point enticed Tioga to go for two. The Tigers handed it to Macumber who successfully converted the PAT. Early in the second quarter, Tioga was rolling 15-0.
Athens’ Luke Horton responded with a big 26-yard kick return on the ensuing kickoff. The Wildcats started their drive on Tioga 47 yard line. Quarterback Mason Lister connected with Xavier Watson for a 13-yard gain and Caleb Nichols did the rest of the work. Nichols punctuated the drive with a five-yard run around the right side of the line into the end zone.
Just as the Wildcats captured some momentum, Rossi bested Horton with a 53-yard kickoff return. He put Tioga in a first and ten at the Athens 27-yard line. Four plays later, Bellis rushed into the end zone. Tioga re-established their 15-point advantage, 22-7.
Athens responded with a 13-play drive but struggled to keep moving forward. Tioga’s Matt Watson and Ousmane Duncanson sacked Lister twice on the drive. Penalties put the Wildcats even further behind the chains. The Wildcats punted and went into halftime still down by fifteen.
Athens started the second half moving the ball. The short passing game carried the Wildcats down the field. Lister connected with Matt Machmer and Josh Martin twice each. But, Rossi picked off a Lister pass in the corner of the end zone to end the drive.
The Wildcat defense limited the damage by getting a turnover. Caleb Nason knocked the ball from Macumber’s arms. Lister covered the ball and Athens took over at Tioga’s 48-yard line.
Lister ripped off a 32-yard run to jumpstart the drive. On the next play, he connected with Machmer for a 16-yard touchdown. Tioga blocked the extra point attempt to keep the score to 22-13.
The Wildcat defense forced another turnover on the next drive. Martin intercepted a pass at the Tioga 35-yard line.
Athens began to move the ball again using short passes to Horton, Machmer, and Watson. However, a holding penalty put Athens behind on down and distance. A sack on fourth down ended the drive.
Athens head coach Jack Young admitted his team’s struggles. “I think we played out of our character a little bit. It’s obvious when you play an opponent like [Tioga], you gotta be better. I mean we shot ourselves in the foot, we went backward offensively too many times.”
Tioga ripped off three big runs, two by Macumber and one by Duncanson, as they all but iced the game.
Macumber’s 16-yard touchdown put Tioga up 29-13 midway through the fourth.
Athens could not build another drive and Tioga seemed content with its lead.
Aiello expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play. “This is huge. To be able to pick up this game down at Athens, it really set our focus. Going into the playoffs next week I thought this was the exact game we needed. It’s just a great springboard into next week as we start playoffs when you have to be 1-0 each week.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.