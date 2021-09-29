SOUTHPORT — The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor boys soccer team blanked Elmira Notre Dame by a score of 10-0 on the road on Tuesday night.
The dominant performance came from even scoring in the first and second halves. In each half, the Eagles recorded five goals while converting goals on 50 percent of their shots. The road team outshot the Crusaders 20-0 while creating three corner kicks to Notre Dame’s two.
Mason Holmes was the catalyst of the SVEC offense, finishing with three goals and two assists. His teammate Jacob Banks was also able to register a hat trick.
Addison Young kicked in two goals while Derek Starkweather and Zeb Soper each found the back of the net once. Starkweather also had an assist.
With two assists on the night were Jayden Grube and Hunter Bates. Lucas Knute had a sole assist in the win.
Jackson Potter’s four saves for the Crusaders was a game-best.
The Eagles will return home for a Thursday night matchup against Union Springs/Port Byron. SVEC now posts an overall record of 5-3 and a 4-0 division record.
Corning 6, Athens 0
CORNING — Athens stepped up a couple of classes and got blanked by the Hawks.
Carter Resne got Corning on the board with an assist from Jaylen King just over two minutes into the game and added an unassisted goal at the 36:08 mark.
Juke Johns connected for the first of his two goals just over four minutes later and Resne assisted on a goal by Aidan Crane before the half was over and Athens was down 4-0.
Lennart Jensen scored with 33:09 left to play with an assist by Aidan Smith, who also assisted on Johns’ second goal of the game at the 6:45 mark.
Corning peppered Athens goal with 22 shots and allowed Athens just one. Each team took four corner kicks.
Athens will try to turn the tide when the Wildcats host Section IV power Maine-Endwell at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
