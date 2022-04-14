ATHENS — In Northern Tier League track on Tuesday Athens’ Lady Wildcats swept past Williamson and Wellsboro.
“The girls did a really nice job,” said Athens girls coach Michael Bronson. “Across the board we saw improvements from pretty much everyone.”
The Athens guys, somewhat depleted, split with their visitors from the west, topping Wellsboro and falling to Williamson.
“We were a little bit short handed with FBLA kids at states,” explained Athens boys coach Scott Riley.
Girls
Athens 102, Williamson 60, Wellsboro 26
Hannah Walker was a four-time winner for Athens, beginning with a wining time of 17.39 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles. Emily Henderson picked up valuable team points with a third-place run in 18.54.
Hannah Walker also won the 100 dash with a time of 13.82 and the 300 hurdles in 49.90
Her fourth win was in the 200, where her time of 28.56 was slightly better than her second-place teammate Cassy Friend.
The Bronson sisters were at it again, racking up the points in longer races. Sara Bronson won the 1600 run with a time of 6:02.90 and Emma Bronson second with a time of 6:02.92.
Sara Bronson also won the 800 with a time of 2:34.15 and teammate Mya Thompson coming home third in 2:47.97.
In addition, Emma Bronson ran with Friend, Nevaeh Kalinowski and Thea Bentley to a win in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:41.40.
“We ran some girls in events that they normally don’t run, partly for training purposes, but also just to try some different things out,” said Bronson “Mya Thompson ran up in the 800, Emma Bronson moved down to the 400, Hannah Walker ran the 100 hurdles. We are focused on getting a little bit better every week and I think tonight was definitely a step forward for us.”
In the 400, Friend picked up her second win, her time of 1:05.30 just beating her teammate Emma Bronson’s 1:05.64.
Athens also got points from the 4x100 relay team of Kalinowski, Audrey Clare, Taylor Walker and Jenny Ryan, who finished second in 58.52.
The Lady Wildcats also did well off the track, posting four wins and placing in two other events.
“Our jumpers and distance runners have been really consistent and came through with solid performances in the jumps and distance events,” said Bronson. “Emma Pernaselli and Rachel Jelliff both had good nights for us in the throws.”
Pernaselli took the shot put with a distance of 30 feet, 3 1/2 inches. Jellif was third in the event with a distance of 24-6.
Pernaselli also won the javelin with a throw of 96-2 and was second in discus with a distance of 72-8.
Thompson picked up two wins, clearing 15-7 in the long jump and 32-3 in the triple jump.
Taylor Walker was second in the long jump, clearing 14-5 and in the triple jump with a distance of 29-1 1/2.
Athens also got points from Hannah Earls for clearing the bar at 3-8 in the high jump.
Boys
Williamson 86, Athens 52, Wellsboro 51
Missing some top performers, Athens’ guys won only four events on Tuesday.
The first was the 4x800 relay team of Ronel Ankam, Nate Prickett, Ethan Hicks and Sander Bertsch won with a time of 9:39.72.
Levi Kuhn tok the 110 hurdles with a time of 16,93 and Jaden Wright posted an 11.73 to win the 100 dash.
In the field, Caleb Nason won the shot out with a distance of 36-3 1/4 and Colin Rosh took third with a throw covering 35-1 1/2.
The 4x100 relay team of Kuhns, Carter Lewis, Kolsen Keathley and Wright took second in 47.44.
Also on the track, Ankam was second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 45.73; Wright was second in the 200 with a time of 24.47 and Lewis was third with a 24.59; the 4x400 relay team of Ankam, Peter Jones, Lewis and Ethan Denlinger was second with a time of 3:52.92 and Denlinger took third in the 400 with a time of 56.33.
In field events, Josh Martin took second in the discus with a distance of 102-9 and third in the javelin with a 111-4; Jones was second in the triple jump, clearing 36-1 1/2; and Denlinger took third in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 8-6.
“We had a lot of younger kids step up to score needed points. Hopefully that continues to build their confidence as we move forward,” ,” said Riley. “We had a lot of PR’s across the board. Wright and Lewis had some big races. Martin and Nason are first year throwers and getting stronger each meet as they learn the technique. Jones and Gabe Levering (fourth with a 34-5 1/2) looked strong in the triple jump. It was a nice team effort of youth and veterans.”
