Family Affair

WAVERLY — Winning Principals’ Awards isn’t exactly a birthright in the Nittinger family — it just seems that way.
In 1988, Jill Stolicker, now Nittinger, won the Principals’ Award. Her brother Mike had won the Forbes Award in 1984.
There was more to come.
In 1996, Kevin Wheeler, Jill’s cousin, won the Forbes. Then Jill’s daughters got in on the act. Elle Nittinger won the Principals’ Award in 2018, then Olivia Nittinger took home the Principals’ Award earlier this week.
Most people are a little awed to be in such company, but when you grow up/live with/are related to so many award winners?
It’s still heady stuff.
Athletics has always been a part of the Nittinger family tree.
Elle said that she and her sister come from a long list of athletes.
“Even my grandpa. He played basketball in the navy,” Elle said. “He flew from ship to ship so it then went to my uncle, my mom, her cousin Kevin (Wheeler) and me and my sister. It’s a great feeling.”
While hoops is the connecter — all played basketball — the whole family played multiple sports, a prerequisite for consideration for either award.
This award is about athleticism but it’s more.
“It’s the character. It’s the citizenship. It’s respect of the community that means so much to all of us,” said Jill. “It’s surreal. I didn’t expect it.”
“It’s a value of the family, I guess, athleticism,” said Jill.
“The athletics — that’s wonderful and they have worked hard,” said Jill of her daughters. “It doesn’t just happen overnight. There’s working summers. There’s working weekends. There’s working through injury.”
Jill said that a ton of work went into giving Olivia the chance to play in sectionals this season as she injured her ankle late in the regular season.
“I didn’t think she was going to get back in. Kudos to our trainer and my cousin Kevin.,” said Jill. “He came over to the house that night and wrapped it and told us exactly what to do. He felt it was a sprain. We went in the next morning.”
Jill said it was important to have someone in a medical practice who can say, “‘Okay. Time is important. This is what we’re going to do.’
“And they had her back in two-and-a-half weeks. She played in that sectional game. She wasn’t herself, but she was out there.”
“I’m so proud of her,” said Elle of Olivia winning the Principals’. “She’s had a tough couple of years going through the injuries and the surgery. She had a lot more adversity to overcome than I did. I always tried to be a good role model for her.”
Olivia had an injury and surgery that cost her the 2020-2021 year but she came back strong this season.
Jill sees periods such as the one Olivia had to go through as a strengthening experience.
“That’s the kind of thing I think sports builds. That determination. I’m not going to give up. There’s always another way. I think in these high school years and even in college with Elle and Olivia’s now going to play some college ball at Elmira, that’s what it comes down to in life,” said Jill. “You’re always going to have adversity, but you have to stand up and go out there, rely on your training, be confident and do it.”
Not surprisingly, Jill played a major role in her daughters’ athletic development.
“She does everything. Literally,” said Olivia. “She’s always been my No. 1 supporter and Elle’s, whether it’s in the field, track or court. — and even when I did gymnastics she was there. She had her eyes closed. She didn’t like it, but she was there.”
Jill indeed was the first coach for her daughters.
“She taught me everything I know,” said Olivia. “She was my recreation basketball coach
Then Jill turned them over to the coaches they had down through the years.
“Different coach, different strategies — and it’s paid off,” noted Jill. “Look at our sports teams. The feeder programs are where it’s at. Then they get here, someone picks them up and takes them to the next level.”
It certainly paid off for Elle, who finished her high school career with 1,532 points — second all-time to Katie Histed.
Still, even after putting 31 points in the board in her hast game — a Section IV Class B semifinal loss to Owego to end the 2017-2018 season at 21-1, Jill said that wasn’t what she emphasized when it came to recruiting.
“When Elle went to college and they asked her what her favorite part of the game was, Elle said ‘the sweet pass,’” recounted Jill. “I was like ‘YES!’ Often times it’s about the person making the bucket. Yes, you have to put it in, but the person setting it up. That’s the key.
Jill mentioned that she was teaching them to shoot, teaching them to dribble and with emphasis, added “teaching them to pass.
“That was my big thing. That’s what I taught those girls to do. I said ‘if you pass the ball it comes back to you.’ That’s what basketball is. You can pass the ball faster than you can dribble the ball. You want to score, you pass it ahead to the open person. They can’t stop that.”
You can’t run the give and go without the give.
The commitment to the game — whichever one it is — is the key.
“These kids are out in the summers. The parents are taking them to these tournaments,” stated Jill. “We traveled with Elle like crazy.”
Jill noted that when she was playing, a lot of the opportunities for summer improvement simply weren’t there.
“We went to Golden Valley Sports Camp for a week in the summer,” Jill said. “In my senior year, Al Geppert started the Waverly Sports Camp and there was a camp in Spencer. I played with the boys at East Waverly. We found ways to get better and you got better playing with the boys. Elle goes and plays summer league with the guys now. The name of the game is travel. It really does develop the players. The level of the games are higher. They’re faster and these have to balance everything — especially if they’re three-sport athletes.”
And if anyone knows what works, it would be a Nittinger.
