Wylausing erases double digit deficit to defeat Athens

WYALUSING — Athens by 13 points in the second quarter, but the Wyalusing made some crucial adjustments and rallied from behind to defeat the Wildcats 66-61 on Friday night.
“This one felt good,” Wyalusing head coach Brent Keyes said. “Give them credit because I think they played really well and that is the best I have seen them shoot on film all year and we know that they have great basketball players.”
Athens’ players put their talent on full display in the first quarter.
The Wildcats grabbed hold of an early 20-10 lead on the back of great shooting from Mason Lister, J.J. Babcock, and Nalen Carling.
The trio combined for 16 points in the first quarter.
Grayden Cobb scored three from beyond the arc and 11 total points to keep Wyalusing within reach down 22-16 after the first quarter.
Wyalusing’s Blake Mornigstar has developed into one of the most consistent post players in the NTL avergaing 17.2 points per game.
Athens shifted from a zone defense into a man to man defense allowing Morningstar to go one on one in the post and delve into his heavy arsenal of post moves to score 11 points in the second quarter.
“That was a very good basketball game and I thought both teams played very well,” Athens head coach Jim Lister. “I give a lot of credit to Wyalusing who came to battle tonight. Cobb was hot from outside in the first half and we went to a man defense and kind of slowed him a little bit but Morningstar got us underneath so it just wasn’t our night.”
Even with the heroics from both Cobb and Morningstar, Wyalusing trailed 38-30 at halftime.
The Rams went on a 9-1 run to open the third quarter and cut Athen’s lead to 41-39.
At the three minute mark of the third quarter, Wyalusing’s Kashawn Cameron nailed a corner three pointer to give the Rams their first lead of the game at 42-41.
Wyalusing changed from man-to-man defense to zone defense in the second half and it stifled Athens’ explosive offense.
The Wildcats were held to just nine points in the third quarter and held on to a narrow 47-44 lead heading into the final frame.
“In the second half I just thought our offense stalled a little bit and just kind of got out of what we normally do and that cost us the game tonight,” Lister said. “We are going to get our points underneath because we are long and tall but we have to be able to hit the outside shot which we are starting to do which is good.”
Wyalusing’s Isaiah Way put his head down and drove to the basket creating matchup nightmares for Athens in the fourth quarter. Way scored at will finishing with 12 points in the quarter.
The game turned into a track meet in the fourth quarter and Athens did just enough to trail 60-58 with just over a minute remaining in the game.
Athens conceded a costly technical foul with 50 seconds remaining after a call was contested, and Cobb hit three of his four free throws to put the Rams ahead by five.
Athen’s Tucker Brown hit a deep three to make the score 64-61, but with just one second remaining in the game it was too little too late.
Mornigstar scored 22 points, Cobb finished with 21, and Way contributed 19 for Wyalusing.
For Athens, Lister finished with 19 points, Carling scored 13 points, and Babcock scored 11.
“We work on end of game situations at the end of every practice and we have been working a lot on playing with the lead because that is something we have had to get better at but I was proud that we executed really well in the fourth quarter and it won us the game,” Keyes said.
Athens will host Troy on Monday at 7:30 p.m., and Wyalusing is back in action on Tuesday on the road North Penn-Mansfield at 7:30 p.m.
“We just have to regroup and we have a big week next week playing against four really good teams and we have to get ready to play a lot of basketball left,” Lister said.
Wellsboro 62, Sayre 56
SAYRE — Sayre hung tough with Wellsboro all night long on Friday, but in the end the Hornets had just a touch more in the tank.
Sayre trailed 13-12 after a quarter and 29-27 at the half.
Wellsboro added another point to its lead in the third quarter and hit nine of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter to close it out.
Dom Fabbri popped for 27 points for Sayre, scoring all 12 Redskins points in the first period. Jackson Hubbard added 13 points and Kannon VanDuzer added six points.
Liam Manning and Peyton McClune were a potent 1-2 punch for Wellsboro.
Manning had 11 of his 20 points in the second half for the Hornets and McClune had seven of his 18 points — including a 4-for-4 sting from the free throw line — in the fourth quarter.
Connor Adams and Darryn Callahan added eight points each for Wellsboro.
Sayre is scheduled to visit Troy on Tuesday.
