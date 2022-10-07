Local teams compete at Bob Greene Invite The Times Oct 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NEWARK VALLEY — Several local teams competed at the Bob Greene Cross Country Invite in Newark Valley on Thursday.GirlsAthens’ Sara Bronson was the top local finisher in the girls race, coming in fourth with a time of 20 minutes, 32 seconds. Emma Bronson (22:19), Abby Prickett (27:10), Olivia Cheresnowsky (27:20) and Janae Harkins (31:56) rounded out the top five for Athens.The Lady Wildcats finished ninth in team competition.Wyalusing had the best team finish of the day in fourth place.Kayla Beebe led the Lady Rams with a time of 22:01.Megan King (22:37), Laina Beebe (23:41), Kassandra Kerin (24:07) and Kira Allen (25:13) completed Wyalusing’s top five.Waverly’s Harper Minaker and Elizabeth Vaughn finished 13th and 14th, respectively, with identical times of 22:07.Mackenzie Chamberlain (23:37) and Haylie Davenport (27:20) also competed for Waverly.Spencer-Van Etten/Candor was led by Ayasha Schweiger, who finished 22nd with a time of 23:13, and Isabella Matisco was 24th in 23:15.Kristin Baker (23:39), Olivia Secondo (25:08) and Kirsten Garrison (25:29) completed the top five for SVEC. Tioga was represented by Brooke Delmage and Lexy Ward.BoysAthens’ Ethan Hicks Athens in the boys race with a time of 18:21, good for eighth place, and teammate Ethan Denlinger was 12th in 18:38.Nate Prickett (20:26), Sam Sensenig (22:31) and Caleb Simwale (23:29) rounded out the top five for Athens.Wyalusing was led by Jeremy Clauser with a time of 18:29, which was good for a 10th-place finish.Trennan Tewksbury (18:44), Jake Caplan (20:05), Landen Kaufman (20:21), and Stephen Fields 20:59) completed the top five for the Rams.SVEC’s Jonathan Garrison led local runners in the boys race with a fifth-place finish in 18:00.Brian Belanger (19:42), Nathan Gillette (19:43), Matthew Fitch (20:16) and Eddie Ricford (20:28) completed SVEC’s top five.Thomas Hurd led Tioga with a time of 19:42.Talon Wood (21:27), Owen Seaver (23:28) and Casey Herrala (30:43) also competed for the Tigers.Braylon DeKay was the lone Waverly runner in the boys race with a time of 23:24. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. 