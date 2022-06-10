CICERO — Local athletes had an up-and-down day at the New York State Track and Field Championships.
The “up” part came in the individual events, where a pair ol locals earned their way to the podium.
The initial podium entry came from the first athlete to compete. Spencer-Van Etten’s Elliot Walter entered the discus competition coming off a PR of 145-2. He went out Friday and opened with a 148-0, a new PR that was good for a fourth-place finish in Division 2.
“I’m alright with it,” Walter said of his throw. “I would have rather hit 150, but I can’t be too mad about 148. It’s PR. It feels pretty good to place fourth. It was higher than my goal so it’s definitely good to reach that.”
When that discus was being contested, the Division 1 results had not yet been posted. When they were, Walter’s day got even better because this big throw not only put him in fourth, it also was good enough to get him in today’s Federation final.
In New York, they take the top eight distances from among Division I, Division II and the Catholic High School Athletic Association and let them compete for an overall title (the equivalent would be bringing the top eight Class AAA and Class AA performers together to crown an overall champion).
Walter will be the first to throw today in the competition which starts at 11:30 a.m. Division 2 champ Alessandro Saltsman of Fonda-Fultonville had a best throw of 176 feet, 1 inch, almost 10 feet better than second-place Matt Auble of Warsaw — who as a junior is the only non senior in the competition.
High School for Construction senior Michael Pinckney won the Division I competition with a best of 174-7, topping second-place Jack Foster of Sarasota Springs by eight feet, eight inches.
None of that counts when the contest begins this morning.
Also posting a podium finish in spite of an injury during the event was Waverly’s Micah Chandler, who was fifth in the 400-meter hurdles. Chandler, who ran the race in 58.74 seconds, was with the leaders early, but champion Neil Howard of Taconic Hills, CJ Krzanowicz of Cheektowaga and Alexander Peyser of New Paltz began to check out on the field with 150 meters to go.
Chandler may have been able to hang with them, but banged his knee on a hurdle.
“He has a pretty deep bruise,” said Waverly Head Coach Dave Hogan, who learned of the injury seconds before Chandler was set to run in the 4x100 relay.
“He called me shortly before the 4x100 and said ‘coach, I can’t run.’”
Hogan said that he’s been an integral part of the team despite being a sophomore.
“To take fifth place as a sophomore — for me as a coach it’s inspiring,” said Hogan. “Last year, he wasn’t sold on the idea (of doing track) but now he’s really bought into it. He’s one of the best in the state in multiple events. We know we have something special on our hands for the next couple of years.”
That also took him out of Waverly’s 4x400 relay.
Howard ran a 55.76, Krzanowicz had a 56.17 and Peyser posted a 57.01. James Washburn was fourth withg a 58.01. Wheatland Chili’s Aaron Lund was sixth with a time of 58.88.
The other individual performer was Waverly’s Kayleb Bechy. He ran a PR, but finished 20th in a truly stacked field. He was seeded 25th, but improved on his seed with an 11.15.
“It’s very exciting. I was running with some fast kids and didn’t even know it was a PR,” said Bechy. “I’m actually really proud of myself. I know I did’t come in first, but I still PR’d. I was really just racing against myself here.”
Bechy said he’d committed to a return engagement.
“I still have next year and I’m looking forward to that,” he stated. “I’m trying to get a little bit better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.