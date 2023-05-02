Robinson tosses no-hitter as Lady Wolverines roll to win

WAVERLY — Waverly softball shutout visiting Newfield on Monday, powered by a no-hitter from pitcher Olivia Robinson, as the Wolverines won 13-0 in five innings.
The Wolverines scored at least one run in every single inning, punctuated by a five-run fourth, as Robinson mowed down opposing batters in the circle. She finished with eight strikeouts in five innings, allowing just one walk and no hits.
For Waverly, Micheala Lauper led offensively with three hits in the contest. Megan Agpar tallied two, while Robinson, Hannah Carpenter, Loralye Anthony, Alivia Daddona and Alayna Miller each had one. Robinson and Carpenter both recorded doubles.
Lauper, Carpenter, Dadonna and Lea VanAllen all recorded two RBI in the win, while Brinn Cooney, Robinson and Apgar each had one.
Waverly will play Tioga on Friday.
Saturday
Elmira 7, Waverly 3
WAVERLY — Waverly softball fell to Elmira on Saturday, losing 7-3 in five innings as part of the Testa Tournament.
Waverly went ahead 1-0 in the top of the first, but Elmira scored five runs in the second inning, and then tacked on one each in the third and fourth, on its way to the come-from-behind win.
For the Wolverines, Micheala Lauper, Alivia Daddona, Megan Apgar and Lea VanAllen all notched hits in the loss. Daddona and Alayna Miller both had an RBI.
Sutherland 12, Waverly 0
WAVERLY — The Wolverines couldn’t reverse the losing trend in their second game on Saturday, falling to Sutherland, 12-0 in four innings.
Sutherland scored four runs in each of the first, third and fourth innings, as it coasted to the shutout victory.
Alivia Daddona had the lone hit in the contest for Waverly.
Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.
