Athens' Nittinger earns trip to regionals By The Times editor Feb 28, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Athens’ Josh Nittinger controls an opponent at the District IV Championships on Saturday. Ed Boardman/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WILLIAMSPORT — It was a rough weekend for the Athens wrestling squad as just one of the Wildcats’ five district qualifiers punched a ticket to the Northeast Regional Championships.Athens junior Josh Nittinger placed sixth in the 285-pound division to advance to regionals this weekend back at Williamsport High School.Nittinger opened with a loss to Loyalsock’s Carter Secora in the heavyweight quarterfinals on Friday night. Secora earned the fall in the third period.The Athens grappler bounced back with a 10-2 major decision over Montoursville’s Landon Morehart in the first round of consolations.Nittinger advanced to the consolation semifinals with a 5-1 decision over Central Columbia’s Aiden Hidlay.In the consi semis, Benton’s Andrew Wolfe pinned Nittinger to send him to the fifth-place match.The fifth-place match featured Nittinger against Towanda’s Audy Vanderpool. Earlier this year, Nittinger earned a decision over the Black Knight heavyweight.This time around, Vanderpool picked up a first-period pin to claim the fifth-place medal.Also for Athens, Mason Vanderpool opened his tournament with a major decision over Benton’s Cole Rooker. He would then drop his 114-pound quarterfinal by fall to Lewisburg’s Jace Gessner.Vanderpool bounced back with a pin in the first round of consolations.In the second round of consi action, Vanderpool was pinned by Wyalusing’s Cole Patrick.Vanderpool dropped the seventh-place bout to South Williamsport’s Kayvan Shams, who got a fall in the second period.Athens freshman Cooper Robinson finished seventh at 127 pounds.Robinson opened with a 2-1 decision over Seth McClintock of Montgomery before dropping a 13-4 major decision to Midd-West’s Matthew Smith in the quarterfinals on Friday night.On Saturday, Robinson got a pin of Wyalusing’s Jon Earle in the first round of consolations.Sullivan County’s Kruz McCusker pinned Robinson in the second round of consolations, which sent the Athens wrestler to the seventh-place bout.In the medal match, Robinson earned a 6-3 decision over North Penn-Liberty’s Riley Oakes.Robinson is the first alternate at 127 pounds for the regional tournament.Jake Courtney dropped his 133-pound quarterfinal by a 12-4 major decision to Hughesville’s Caiden Puderbach on Friday night.In his first consolation match on Saturday, Southern Columbia’s Brayden Andrews took a 5-2 decision to end Courtney’s tournament.Karson Sipley would go 0-2 at 121 pounds for the Wildcats. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save editor Follow editor Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections +4 News Scenes from Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Philip O'Dell/Morning Times Oct 25, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +92 Gallery Sayre HS Graduation 2022 By JOHNNY WILLIAMS News Editor Jun 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. +2 News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +90 Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +60 News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade +90 News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Sayre School District receives bids on Litchfield School property Waverly Pudgies burglarized Endicott man dies from Spencer crash Moving 4.5 million steps forward Business owner announces bid for commissioner Top Homes RENT YOUR APARTMENT OR HOME BARTON Old Barton Rd. 2 bedroom, No pets, $500 +security Top Jobs KEYSTONE VALLEY Trucking is looking to hire Class A drivers EMTA3X6Display Ad Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.