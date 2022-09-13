GALETON — The Athens Wildcats (4-2) soccer team traveled to Galeton on Saturday and came home with a 3-1 victory over the Tigers.
Athens’ Brayden Post would lead the way in the win, netting two goals, one in the first half and one just over halfway in the second, to give his team a 2-0 lead down the stretch.
Levent Van Helden would get the final Wildcat goal through with just over 14 minutes remaining before Galeton would net their only goal of the day at the 10-minute mark to bring the score to its final count of 3-1.
The Wildcats would outshoot Galeton 10-3 on goal and 5-2 on corners during the win.
Grant Liechty would turn away one of the two shots sent his way on the day as the Athens defense held tight throughout and gave Galeton little room to operate on offense.
Athens will be back on the field on Wednesday when they host Wellsboro at 5 p.m.
Trumansburg 8, Tioga 2
TIOGA CENTER – The Tioga soccer team fell at home on Saturday to Trumansburg by a score of 8-2.
Trumansburg would go up early, netting six of their goals in the first half, and gave them a big early advantage of 6-0.
Tioga would bounce back in the second half, and net two goals, both by Tyler Roe on penalty kicks, and allowing two goals as well, but would fall by a score of 8-2.
In the goal, Jake Browne recorded 12 saves in the loss.
Tioga will be back on the field on Wednesday when they travel to Waverly for a 7 p.m. contest.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.