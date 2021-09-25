TIOGA CENTER — The Tioga volleyball team handled Spencer-Van Etten with ease on Friday night, taking the match in three sets.
Tioga won the first set 25-13, the second 25-11 and the third 25-17.
Molly Bombard led the Lady Tigers with eight aces, and Emme Hall had seven.
Julia Bellis and Austyn Vance each had three aces.
Bombard also led Tioga with nine assists, and Lily Mesler had eight.
Nina Spano recorded nine kills to lead the Lady Tigers, while Hall added five.
Hall also led the team in digs, with seven.
Spencer-Van Etten was anchored by Lynsey Frye, who had eight digs, four assists and two kills.
Mara Cooper and Sophia Dutra had four kills apiece.
Dutra also recorded four digs in the loss.
Laura Slofkosky was tied with Frye for the team lead in assists with four.
Both teams are scheduled to take on Newfield in their next match.
SVE will travel to face the Trojans on Monday, and Tioga will make the trip on Tuesday. The start time for both games is 6:30 p.m.
