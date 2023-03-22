Athens grad Miller finding success on and off the court at Penn College

WILLIAMSPORT — Athens grad Kayleigh Miller found success both on the court and in the classroom for Penn College this past basketball season.
The former Athens Lady Wildcat was recently named Penn College’s recipient of the United East Conference Women’s Basketball Elite 14 award. Miller posted a 4.0 GPA while majoring in Business Administration.
Miller said she was honored to win the Elite 14 award for her school.
“That’s amazing. I was so surprised that I received the award, and I’m just extremely grateful because I worked really hard on the court and off the court academically. It means a lot to me to receive that award,” she said.
On the court, Miller helped Penn College reach the United East semifinals for the first time in school history.
“It was a great season. We made the playoffs and that was really good for us. We were 9-7 in conference, so it was a good year,” said Miller. “Our team did really well together and we made it to the Final Four in playoffs. That was a really huge accomplishment for the team.”
Miller played 17 minutes per game and finished with 149 points in her sophomore season. She averaged 6 points per game, which was good enough for fourth best on the team.
The Athens grad led Penn College with 36 three-pointers and only committed 22 turnovers on the year.
Through her first two years, Miller has made 66 three-pointers, which puts her in second place in school history with two more years to go.
Miller was happy to see her parents and grandparents in the stands at a lot of her games over the past two years at Penn College.
“They came to a lot of games. My parents, all my grandparents, they got to see me play a lot. It means a lot to me that I’m close enough that my family can come support me and cheer me on,” she said.
Miller is looking forward to the next two years playing for Penn College.
“Team wise, I’d like to make the Final Four in the playoffs again, both years, and then individually I just want to keep working on my game,” she said. “Extend my depth in three-point shooting, continue to be a more consistent scorer and develop more parts of my game like driving to the basket — and keep shooting.”
When her playing days come to a close, Miller has her sights set on a career in sports and event management.
“I want to get into sports and event management, so whether that’s getting into the sports field and business, or more like event planning, wedding planning and special events. That’s what I’m looking to do,” Miller said.
And she also might follow in her parents’ — current Athens girls coach Brian Miller and former Waverly girls assistant coach Kirsten Miller — footsteps and pick up a whistle at some point down the road.
“I think so. I think eventually I’ll start coaching,” she said.
