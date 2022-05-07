UNION SPRINGS — The Waverly tennis team fell 3-2 to Union Springs on Thursday afternoon.

Playing in the first singles match, Waverly’s Griffith Schilmoeller lost to Collin Park 6-1, 6-3.

Union Springs got another win in the second set as George Fearon defeated Ashlyn Croft 6-1, 6-1.

In the third singles match, Union Springs secured the match victory as Madison Gannon defeated Hayden Larson 6-3, 6-4.

The Waverly team of Wayne Allen and Paxton Grover won the first doubles match 7-6 (8-6), 6-4.

Waverly’s Nate Novakowksi and Megan Heath won the second doubles match 6-0, 7-5.

Waverly will conclude its regular season against Thomas A. Edison on Monday afternoon.

