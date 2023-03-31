New York bear kill down slightly
ALBANY, N.Y. — Bear hunters in New York bagged an estimated 1,318 bruins last season, a number that was down just slightly from the previous year and also below the five-year average, DEC officials said.
An estimated 860 bears were shot in the state’s Southern Zone, including 20 in Chemung County and seven in Tioga County, statistics showed. The Southern Zone take was down from 943 in 2021 and also below the five-year average kill of 988.
In the Northern Zone, which includes the Adirondacks, 458 bears were harvested, up from 403 in 2021 and in line with the five-year average of 459.
The heaviest bear recorded was a 520-pound (field dressed) bruin taken in Broome County’s Town of Windsor.
Pa. seeking info on ‘tame’ grouse
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Game Commission officials for looking for information on ruffed grouse that act strangely or even aggressively.
The Commission is conducting a ruffed grouse genetics study in cooperation with Pennsylvania State University. The research aims to determine whether the Commonwealth’s grouse population shows signs of splitting up into distinct subpopulations and if “tame” behavior is linked to genetics.
The Game Commission is encouraging Pennsylvanians to report the location of any “tame” grouse they see this spring by sending an email to grousecomments@pa.gov. The email should include the person’s name and phone number, date of the sighting, location of the encounter and a description of the grouse’s behavior.
Ideally, those sending in a report should also include GPS coordinates for the encounter site. If that information isn’t available, reporters should provide as much other detail about the location of the encounter as possible, listing things like the county and/or township, the name of the property (like a particular state game lands, for instance), the property address, the closest intersection and the like.
Field staff will then visit those locations where “tame” grouse sightings occurred to capture birds and collect a genetic sample from each.
Champlain laker stocking to be cut
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Lake trout stocking in Lake Champlain will be sharply reduced in light of solid natural reproduction in the big lake, officials announced.
The decision was prompted by a continued increase in natural reproduction and the documentation of multiple age classes of wild lake trout in the lake.
Results from a 2022 assessment again indicate that the percentage of wild fish is above the established threshold for further stocking reduction. Sea lamprey wounding rates for lake trout have also met the target of fewer than 25 wounds per 100 fish.
The Lake Champlain Cooperative has decided to reduce the 2024 lake trout stocking by 50%, planning to stock 41,000 lake trout this fall.
Stocking levels of landlocked Atlantic Salmon, brown trout, and steelhead will remain unchanged.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.