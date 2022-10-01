TIOGA CENTER — Walton got off to a great start, hammering its way to an early 8-0 lead.
From then on, though, Tioga dominated on both sides of the ball and rolled to a 54-14 Section IV Football Conference win over the Warriors.
Both came into the game at 4-0 and were considered, along with Delhi, to be the prime contenders for division and Section IV laurels.
“We knew coming in it was a big game week; a big division win and it’s the first real big game we’ve had that means a lot on paper in terms of playoffs,” said Tioga Head Coach Nick Aiello.
In 20 plays, Tioga generated 394 yards of offense and held Walton to 193 total yards on 57 snaps.
Walton took the opening kickoff and went 67 yards in 18 plays. Just one play went for more than six yards and Anthony McClenon bulldozed his way into the end zone from two yards out. QB Ransom Dutcher ran in the PAT and it looked like it might be a game.
“We expected that whole first drive,” said Aiello. “We thought they could come out and move the ball on us. It’s hard to rep that in practice.”
Then Tioga embarked on a four-play march — the most plays it would take to score — at its 47-yard line. Three short runs moved the game to Walton’s 35-yard line. From there, quarterback Caden Bellis hit Valentino Rossi behind the Walton defense for a 35-yard TD toss. Bellis ran in the PAT and the game was tied at 8-8 with 2:47 left in the first quarter.
“We said before the game ‘don’t panic,” Aiello said. “That’s what (Walton) did last year.’ It takes a while to get up to game speed. Once we settled in and once the guys saw plays in real-time they did a pretty good job.”
After giving Walton one first down, Tioga forced a punt and went 75 yards on two plays. Bellis ran for 34 and then hit Rossi for the last 41.
Tioga’s Tate McCauley recovered a Walton fumble at its 47. Again, Tioga’s backs ran through the Warriors’ defense like hot knives through butter. Drew Macumber ran for the first 28 and Ousmane Duncanson ran the last 34.
Have you caught the theme here?
Evan Sickler picked off his fourth INT of the season for Tioga to end Walton’s next series and, after running for 11 yards on Tioga’s first snap, caught a Bellis pass for a 29-yard TD on the second snap.
Tioga’s next TD of the first half took three plays. Duncanson finished it off from 34 yards out. When the smoke cleared, Tioga went into the half with five TDs on just 13 plays.
The team’s average per play went up on the first play of the second half when Duncanson went 49 yards for a touchdown.
Walton added a TD at the end of a 17-play, 10-minute, 32-second drive. All but one play was five yards or fewer, including McClenon’s four-yard TD run.
Tioga’s last TD was also on a three-play drive, covering the final 30 yards of the 62-play drive with a Macumber run.
Macumber finished with 110 rushing yards and a TD on five runs and Duncanson finished with 107 yards and three TDs on four runs.
Bellis connected on all four of his pass attempts for 137 yards and three TDs.
McClenon led Walton with 59 yards on 13 runs, Seth Hunter added 46 yards on 14 runs, and Kamrin Stanton had 38 yards on 14 runs.
Tioga will host Sidney Friday night at 7 p.m.
