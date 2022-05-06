Dandy topped Tanners 9-5 in an ASA Majors division softball game on Tuesday.
Dandy took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning and never trailed.
Tanners got a run back in the bottom of the first, but Dandy added two more runs in the second and added a three-run third inning to take command.
The fourth and fifth innings saw no scoring, but Dandy added two more runs in the top of the sixth. That proved important as Tanners pushed three runs across the plate in its half of the inning.
Gretchen Hiley started in the circle for Dandy, getting the win by allowing just two hits and a walk for two runs with five strikeouts in three innings. Maddy Hiley pitched the last three innings, giving up four walks, a hit three runs while fanning seven.
Gretchen Hiley led Dandy at the plate with two singles and a double. Hannah Sutter, Maddy Hiley and Ruby Kocsis had two singles each for Dandy and Maddie Giggee riped a triple.
McKenna Parrish opened the game in the circle for Tanners, giving up three hits, one walk and two runs in one inning. Reagan Parrish pitched the last five innings, allowing seven hits, six walks and seven runs with 10 strikeouts in five innings.
Bella Gonzalez paced Tanners at the plate with a pair of triples. Chloe Kirk added a single for Tanners.
