Athens runs over North Penn-Mansfield

ATHENS — The Athens Wildcats rode a bevy of talent at the running back position to dominate the North Penn-Mansfield Panthers, 44-14.
After the game, Athens head coach Jack Young credited an entire team effort for the win.
“We had a really, really good week of practice coming off a couple crazy weeks with a lot of distractions,” Young said. “This was a good one for the kids.”
When asked about the physicality of his running backs, Young had plenty to say.
“At the running back position, we are really four guys deep,” he said. “You saw what Jaden Wright did here right at the end of the game. He broke one for I don’t how long. (Wright’s run was 67 yards long.) Caleb Nichols is a special player. I might have seen one of the greatest runs I’ve seen in a long, long time on Shayne Reid’s one touchdown run. We were able to get Chris Bathgate on the field tonight.”
Initially, Athens struggled to defend the Panther attack.
North Penn-Mansfield marched down the field to inside the Wildcat 10-yard line. However, the Wildcat defense stiffened and blocked a field goal attempt to end the drive.
The Panthers did not threaten again until late in the game.
Offensively, the Wildcats moved the ball on their first drive. However, the drive was plagued with penalties that called back long plays and scores. Athens kept firing and eventually Mason Lister ran around the right side and dove into the end zone.
Athens continued to pound the ball into the Panther defense.
Thirty-four of its forty-five plays were runs. Reid, Nichols and Wright combined for 290 yards and four touchdowns. Reid and Nichols ran over and through multiple tacklers all game long. Utility threat Karter Rude also delivered punishing hits when carrying the ball.
Lister was five of 11 passing for the Wildcats, including a 33-yard touchdown pass to JJ Babcock. Reid had 17 rushes for 145 yards and 3 touchdowns. He added a 34-yard field goal as well. Babcock led the Wildcat receivers with two catches for 39 yards and the touchdown.
For the Panthers, Karson Dominick was 11 of 18 passing for 81 yards and a touchdown. Cameron Fabian and Wyatt Wesneski each caught five passes. Fabian picked up 54 yards and a touchdown. Fabian added 34 yards on the ground and another touchdown.
