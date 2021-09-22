ATHENS — The 2021 chapter of Athens and Sayre volleyball was renewed on Tuesday night as the Sayre Redskins had no answer for the Wildcats on the nets; falling on the road three sets to none.
After going up 2-0, Athens received a challenge from Sayre in the third set. Two quick four-point runs on each side highlighted the end of the match. Up 16-15, the Wildcats surged to up five points.
After that Sayre stormed back briefly, but would eventually drop the set 25-21. Athens won the previous two sets with ease by scores of 25-14 and 25-11 to complete the sweep.
“The girls played well tonight,” said Athens Head Coach Heather Hanson. “I was pleased with their performance and they should be pleased with how they played.”
Braelynn Wood was Athens’ leader behind the service line in the match with 12 service points. Audrey Clare had nine service points, and recorded an impressive seven aces on 22 attempts.
Taylor Walker finished the contest with nine digs, while following closely behind her were her teammates Jenny Ryan and Ally Martin with five each.
At the setting position, Ryan carried the majority of the load. She was able to tally 13 assists in the win. Clare and Martin led the Wildcats on defense with six and five digs respectively.
Alexis Frisbie paced the Sayre defense with eight digs. Emma Smith led the team at the service line in the loss with three aces to go along with two assists. Gabby Shaw was the leader up front for the Redskins with three blocks.
With Sayre’s first win of the season coming less than a week ago, they now fall to 1-4 on the season and will next travel to Wyalusing on Thursday for another NTL contest.
Athens improves their record to 2-2 with a trip to Williamson awaiting them on Thursday night.
