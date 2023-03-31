Longbeards in the ’Dacks

In the spring of 1998, Paula and I were into our 10th month of living in the Adirondacks, and although we had wild brook trout in our backyard and enjoyed an exceptional winter of ice fishing on Lake Champlain, turkey hunting didn’t appear to be a legitimate pursuit.
Things looked a little more promising in mid-April whena trio of longbeards crossed the road as we drove to work one morning. But my half-hearted pre-season scouting efforts failed to yield a single bird or even a distant gobble.
A run back down to the Pennsylvania-New York border wasn’tan option; we were still getting a handle on things at work, managing a group of weekly newspapers that ran from Lake George north to the Quebec border. Things were busy, and the frantic pace included breaking ground on a new home.
I was beginning to resign myself to trout fishing instead of turkey hunting, so much so I even passed on heading out before work on that May 1 opener.
Too, I was no longer immersed in the turkey-hunting culture I grew up in and began hunting gobblers back in 1979. Our co-workers talked not of turkeys but, rather, when the ice may go out on their favorite backcountry brook trout ponds.
I was seemingly alone up there, limited to phone conversations from hunting buddies back home who made the best of the situation by taking over some of my Bradford County hotspots.
But on that Saturday, May2, I decided to at least makesome sort of ceremonial effortto hunt turkeys in the ’Dacks. I headed out back of our rented farmhouse, not expecting anything but an enjoyable morning watching the woods spring to life after the long, harsh North County winter.
That’s pretty much whatI got, listening to cardinals, white-throated sparrows, ravens and other birds in a light drizzle.
But no gobbling.
Still, I sat against a huge pine tree, perfectly content to pass the morning in that setting, calling occasionally and pondering the move north. After one series of yelps, I heard the unmistakable gobble, a sound every spring turkey hunter locks in on.
I couldn’t believe it.
Sure, it was across the road and well up a hill that would be called a mountain in most locales. But it was a turkey.
Not having permission to hunt across the road, I stayed put and let out another series of yelps, along with a few cutts. The gobbler sounded off again.
I was turkey hunting.
The bird actually fired up with some regularity, still several hundred yards away, but coming down the hill and headed for a paved road that saw its share of traffic between Elizabethtown and Lake Champlain.
Surely, I would soon hear a shot from another hunter, I thought. And there was simply no way the bird would make its way across the road without being bumped by a passing motorist.
But he kept coming, and kept gobbling. Then, silence for a good 10 to 15 minutes.
When I let out another series of calls (my confidence of encountering a gobbler so low I simply popped in a mouth call and headedout without anything else), he answered — this time, from my side of the road.
I finally saw the strutting longbeard off to my left, heading up the hill past my position. Eventually he looped around and stopped at about 50 yards, where we had a stalemate for a good half hour — me calling, him strutting and gobbling.
No other hunter slipped in, which happens so often on public land back here, especially on the opening weekend. A trio of deer threatened to disrupt things, but they eventually ambled off below me.
When I gave the gobbler the silent treatment for about five minutes, he couldn’t take it any longer. He popped over a rise at 25 yards and my Mossberg 835 roared.
“You get him?” yelled Paula from the bedroom window, a mere 100 yards from my setup.
Yes, I did.
There were many other gobblers and tons of spring memories during our 16 years in the Adirondacks, as we slowly realized there were, in fact, turkeys up there, and they could be very cooperative, not yet educated to the hunting game.
In fact, it’s likely I’ll make a return trip north this spring to meet up with some friends I introduced to spring gobbler hunting during our time up there.
But it’s great to be home.
Editor’s note: Steve Piatt can be reached at stevepiatt04@gmail.com.
