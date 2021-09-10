Sayre and Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech have been butting heads since the before Rams joined the Northern Tier League several years ago.
So far, the Redskins have had the better of the matchup, winning eight of the 10 games between the two since 2011.
And CMVT’s been having a hard time of it so far in 2021. After falling to Northwest 61-6 in the opener, CMVT fell to Muncy 58-0.
The Rams gave up 429 yards to Northwest with a lot of those through the air and 270 yards in a balanced offensive effort by Muncy that went mercy-rule at halftime.
Toby Zajac leads CMVT on the ground with 40 carries for 100 yards and Mason Haught has 16 carries for 81 yards.
Caden Long is under center. He’s 5-20 for 39 yards with no TDs and four picks. Tommy Bond, Haught and Zajac are his top targets.
For Sayre, it comes down to being able to play. The Redskins were missing several starters last weekend and it cost them.
Brayden Horton leads the offense with 36 completions on 44 passes for 426 yards two TDs and two picks.
David Northrup has 13 carries for 104 yards and two scores, and the Sayre QB has 16 runs for 100 yards and one score.
When Brayden Horton looks to pass, he’ll be looking primarily for Luke Horton (11-198), Jackson Hubbard (9-114) and Josh Arnold (8-56).
Defensively, Sayre is allowing fewer than 200 yards a game.
Game time tonight is 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.