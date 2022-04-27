WILLIAMSPORT — When Dallas Griess ripped a two-run homer clean over the center wall at Logue Field in the second inning, he didn’t jog behind his lead runner.
It was already his second shakeup of the game, but after a quick checkup with the trainer while down at the plate, the UNC commit walked it off and rounded the bases. Afterward, he watched the rest of the game from the dugout under ice.
“Initially, I thought I fouled it off my ankle, but I think I just twisted it. I think my cleat just got caught up, it didn’t really move with my leg,” Griess said on his initial spill. “I think I just pulled something, hopefully. I would’ve liked to jog that one out and enjoy it a little bit more, but it didn’t work out that way. But it’s alright, we came out with the win so it’s all good.”
Griess’ final plate appearance bolstered an already surging 6-0 lead for Williamsport’s baseball team, which took a 9-4 win over Waverly on Tuesday.
The Millionaires recorded 14 hits and wasted no time putting money in the bank early. Griess led off the bottom of the first with a walk on a full count before Xavier Taylor bunted to first base. Owen Berry then drove them both in with a base hit.
Atreyu Murray hit his first of three doubles of the day after an error, driving in another two runners to jump out to a four-run lead through the first inning.
“The guys’ discipline at the plate was there today. They were having the approaches we needed to have,” Williamsport coach Kyle Schneider said. “At this point in the season, eight games in, guys are starting to settle in a little bit, seeing the pitches they need to see and the pitch selection is getting better and better every game.”
The Millionaires have been battling the third out and making the most of their time at bat this week. There were eight two-out runs made throughout the day, six of which came from Williamsport. The day prior, the Millionaires scored four runs on two outs against Mifflin County as well.
“We did definitely turn it up. We’ve been hitting the ball pretty well, but it almost seemed like everybody contributed today,” Griess said. “We had 14 hits, which is sort of crazy. But it was double after double after double from the majority of different people.”
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Williamsport’s lineup rifled off three consecutive doubles with RBIs for Adam Aldenderfer and Taylor. Tommy Aversa earned an RBI in the prior inning.
The Wolverines didn’t get on the board until the top of the fifth. Thomas Hand drove in a runner with a double of his own before a wild pitch plated another, cutting the Waverly’s deficit to 6-2.
In the top of the seventh inning, the Wolverines added another two runs with an error that allowed Joey Tomasso to reach, a double by Jay Pipher and a Hand single.
Griffin Vollman pitched five innings for Williamsport and finished with five strikeouts. Owen Berry pitched two innings of relief and struck out three. Berry’s first strikeout retired the side after the Millionaires made a double play in the sixth frame.
Schneider attended camps with Waverly coach Kyle McDuffee back in the day, and the two have experience with one another through college ball.
But on the field, the Wolverines being an out of state team, there wasn’t much familiarity between both schools. Though, the game was a reunion of sorts at Logue Field that the Millionaires took control of early.
“We didn’t know what to expect coming from New York,” Schneider said. “I think our starter, Griffin, kept them off balance really well, and I think that set us up to get ahead early in the game and be able to play with a lead.”
Brennan Traub and Tomasso also had hits for Waverly.
Caden Hollywood started for the Wolverines, allowing seven hits, four walks and six runs with four earned in four innings. Pipher logged two outs on two pitches and Derek Seymour finished up, allowing three earned runs on six hits in 1 1/3 innings.
Tioga 7, Southern Cayuga 1
TIOGA CENTER — Southern Cayuga scored first, but it was all Tioga from there as the Tigers got an IAC crossover win.
Cobe Whitmore tossed a three-hitter at the Chiefs, but two of those produced Southern Cayuga’s line run in the top of the first.
Tioga tied the game in the bottom of the second on an Ethan Perry triple and an RBI ground out by Max Dydynski.
Tioga took command with four runs in the bottom of the third. Karson Sindoni and Gavin Godfrey singled to open the inning and a walk to Shea Bailey loaded the bases. With Drew Macumber at the plate, the runners executed a triple steal with Sindoni scoring. Macumber then drilled a two-run double and later scored on an RBI ground out by Whitmore.
Tioga scored two more in the fourth, but with Whitmore shutting the Chiefs down the game was in the bag.
Tioga had just five hits with Perry’s triple and Macumber’s double the big blows. The other hits were by Sindoni, who added a second hit later in the game, and Dydynski.
Tioga will host Newark Valley at 4:30 this afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.